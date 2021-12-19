ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: ‘West Side Story’ remake fails to impress

By Sean I. Mills
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1961 film “West Side Story” is a musical classic that many still hold in high regard. They should keep doing that, because the 2021 remake is never going to live up to or replace the original. Not even the directing talents of Steven Spielberg can make...

IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Is ‘West Side Story’ on Disney+? Here’s How to Watch Spielberg’s Musical Remake Online

Tonight, tonight, the critically-acclaimed musical update of West Side Story is finally hitting the silver screen, and will be sure to dance onto Disney+ soon enough. After being delayed for nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, West Side Story arrived in theaters on December 10th. Buy:West Side Story TicketsatFandango Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story touts all-star Broadway veterans like screenwriter Tony Kushner, choreographer Justin Peck and composer Jeanine Tesori, as well as Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who re-recorded the film’s legendary Leonard Bernstein score. The musical drama is actually the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical, with...
MOVIES
thecut.com

West Side Story Can’t Be Saved

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
MOVIES
Steven Spielberg
TVOvermind

Five Terrible Movies Featuring The Cast Of Being The Ricardos

Aaron Sorkin makes his return behind the camera with this fascinating behind-the-scenes look of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who are threatened by stunning accusations, and a political smear that hopes to cancel the popular and groundbreaking sitcom, I Love Lucy. The upcoming film is stacked with a huge cast including Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman. This list will examine the five terrible movies featuring the cast of Being The Ricardos. Let’s get started with the first feature.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Reasons Why Guillermo Del Toro Is A Master Of Horror And Fantasy

In this day and age, there are so many directors in Hollywood that have truly become icons. Names like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and more have delivered outstanding films. But one name I’ll be talking about today, in my opinion, stands above the rest, and that is Guillermo del Toro.
MOVIES
#West Side Story#Street Gangs#Puerto Ricans#Street Rats
Collider

Box Office: 'West Side Story' Pulls in $10 Million in Slow Weekend

Audiences did not turn out in droves to see Steven Spielberg's latest film West Side Story, with the remake only earning $10.5 million in its debut. While critics have praised the film for its artistry and representation, the financial result did not mirror the same outpouring of acclaim. With a little film on the horizon called Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's hard to say just how well West Side Story will have performed in the end.
MOVIES
News 12

City of Paterson hosts ‘West Side Story’ remake movie screening

An exclusive advanced screening of a highly-anticipated Steven Spielberg film was held in Paterson on Tuesday. Paterson residents were able to see a screening of “West Side Story” at the Fabian Theater. Paterson was chosen for one of these screenings because the cast and crew of the film called Paterson home during the summer of 2018 while filming.
PATERSON, NJ
Boston Globe

Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated remake of ‘West Side Story’ is a triumph

As regards the film adaptation of “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, let’s give the floor to one Mr. Stephen Sondheim. He died Nov. 26 after an unsurpassed career in musical theater launched when he wrote the lyrics to “West Side Story,” the youngest member of a legendary creative team that included composer Leonard Bernstein, librettist Arthur Laurents, and choreographer Jerome Robbins.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'West Side Story' review: Spielberg's adaptation of classic lacks drive

True love, racial strife and Shakespeare collide in "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's well-meaning but sometimes flat remake of the Oscar-winning 1961 musical. The 74-year-old Spielberg, still a whiz kid at heart, stays true to the bones of the original story, which was first a "Romeo and Juliet"-inspired Broadway show before it made its way to the big screen.
MOVIES

