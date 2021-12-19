ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

From Ancient Millstone to Home by D’Arc Studio

 2 days ago

From Ancient Millstone to Home is a beautiful residence located in Valle D’Itria, Puglia, Italy, by Rosa Topputo of D’Arc Studio. We are in Apulia, in Itria Valley, an area in the heart of the region between the provinces of Bari, Brindisi, and Taranto. Expanses of olive trees, Trulli, and ancient...

Ancient modern

A modern villa in Florida filled with antique materials and collected objects. The villa is frequently used for large events and gatherings and our goal was to create an indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a refined yet relaxed aesthetic, a place where one would be equally as comfortable in a gown as barefoot. I love the natural colour palette, casual and somewhat tropical vibe. I’d love to do something like this in a hacienda in Mexico 🙂 Architect: John Lamb with all Interior Architecture by Lauren Liess & Co, Builder: Adam Baker.
Casa HH by Studio Colnaghi

Casa HH is a brilliant apartment located in Brazil, designed in 2021 by Studio Colnaghi. In this project, Studiocolnaghi seeks a wide space, using few elements and a neutral color palette. The room perception is much wider than the previous configuration. This is a result of a white wood ceiling spread over the main area. In this element, there are audio, video, air conditioning, and light solutions.
Box House by FCstudio

Box House is a lovely two-story house located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, designed in 2017 by FCstudio. The Box house, located in a residential neighborhood of low verticalization in the city of São Paulo, was designed for a young architect, to himself. The size of the ground (20 x 10m) corner, directed the implementation where all the openings are located in two of the four facades. Zenith openings and the inner patio illuminate the environments that are located on the other two facades.
Apartment in Izlake by GAO Architects

Apartment in Izlake is a lovely mid-century modern home located in the Slovenian city of Izlake, designed in 2021 by GAO Architects. We designed the apartment measuring 73 square meters with young clients in mind by intertwining a stylishly furnished, multi-layered mosaic of inspiring ideas that predominantly consist of carefully curated decorative elements standing out from the balanced whole. Upon entering the apartment, the visitor’s view travels all the way to the end of the lengthy dark-blue wall where the space also expands and dynamically shifts from terrazzo ceramics to elegant parquet carpet flooring. All the elements in combination with various color shades create a soothing ambiance – by positioning all the functional elements along the load-bearing walls, the ambiance breathes, which adds the feeling of openness and freedom.
Casa Angiolina by FADD Architects

Casa Angiolina is a contemporary home redesigned in 2021 by FADD Architects, located in Naples, Italy. Bright and in the very heart of Naples: these are the highlights of the newest project by FADD architects, a young studio in Naples that led the renovation of former office space in a historic building near Maschio Angioino.
Black Pepper by Gregoire Maisondieu

Black Pepper is a restaurant located in the city of Meknes in Morocco, designed in 2020 by Gregoire Maisondieu. Black Pepper is a restaurant located in the city of Meknes (Morocco). The astonishing Moroccan sunlight filters through a dense network of louvers revealing the double-height space and its materials. A...
Cofounder Studio Home Office / JAI Architects and Interior

Text description provided by the architects. This project started when a graphic design couple who founded a design firm called "COFOUNDER STUDIO" wanted to start their life together in a place that can be both a home and an office in one. They came to the architects with a small rectangular piece of land and requirements that must be reasonably fit for two persons and one energetic dog.
The Hovering Gardens House by Niraj Doshi Design Consultancy

The Hovering Gardens House is a contemporary residence located in Pune, India, designed in 2020 by Niraj Doshi Design Consultancy. A unique project in its context, this house is located in a prestigious neighborhood of Pune, India, that is rich in greenery. The apt use of natural elements in its creation – such as water bodies, bridges, stone walls, and landscaped areas on all levels ― helps it merge seamlessly with its environs on the one hand while making it stand out on account of its architectural beauty.
Khiankhai Home & Studio / Sher Maker

Text description provided by the architects. Home is a built environment that is designed literally for growing together with the people that home belongs to. Therefore, it can be used to say “people grow the home” than just build it. This two-storey house consists of 260 sq.m. of use area. The main body of the house is dispersed along the length of the land with the main terrace linking every function together. The front side runs along with a small village road, and the backside with the existing trees and rice field.
Altarf: Mobile Micro-Home in Isle of Skye by Ann Nisbet Studio

Located on the Isle of Skye, Ann Nisbet Studio developed a one-bed mobile micro home prototype as a low cost, thermally efficient, mobile house for the rural landscape. The Studio mentioned that "the client's initial brief was for a "small but not tiny" house on the site. However, after discovering that traditional foundations would be impossible due to poor ground conditions they suggested developing an innovative concept - which is a ‘mobile House’."
Chelsea Loft by Worrell Yeung

Located in New York City, Chelsea Loft is an industrial home designed for an art-collecting couple by Worrell Yeung. New York-based architecture studio Worrell Yeung has completed the renovation and design of a 2,200-square-foot loft in Chelsea for an art-and-design-collecting couple with small children. The project marks the first close collaboration between Worrell Yeung and Jean Lin of Colony on the curation of a home’s interiors, resulting in a unique interiors scheme that both highlights and complements the client’s textiles and contemporary art collection.
To-Go-Up House – GVA by Giulio Valle

To-Go-Up House – GVA is a contemporary home located in Ariccia, Italy, redesigned in 2021 by Giulio Valle. The project has seen the design of interior spaces, entrances and the entire living floor of the house. A new distribution of environments that was made necessary by the natural evolution of a young couple in a larger family.
Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
PM House by Bernardes Arquitetura

PM House is a two-story contemporary house located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, designed in 2017 by Bernardes Arquitetura. Built from two unified sites, PM House was designed for a couple with two children and a large collection of art that is part of their daily life, not constituting only a decorative collection. The house has a non-orthogonal shape, which influenced its implantation not perpendicular to the street. The design with staggered balconies on the upper deck benefits the rooms with air circulation and the incidence of natural light. Every room has the same view and the same inclination. The walls were lined with randomly-penned cementitious plates to gain an apparent concrete effect in contrast to the glass guardrail, which in turn brings lightness to the ensemble.
OG Home & Studio / Omar Gandhi Architect

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant, historic North End of Halifax, Nova Scotia on a narrow and abandoned lot. In the decades prior, the adjacent property was the site of a neighborhood African Nova Scotian barbershop. The project was designed with the intention of becoming the primary residence of Omar Gandhi, his partner, and his son, sitting over the top of what would become the architecture studios’ east coast home base. However, over the course of the build, the studio grew to a level that could no longer be accommodated in the modest space. The ground-floor office is now a dedicated community studio, focused on community projects specifically located in the north end of Halifax, including housing for the homeless and safe public amenities.
Ventura Hillside Home / DARX Studio

Manufacturers: Restoration Hardware, Arcadia Windows, Tektrim. Structural Engineer: Kurt Fischer Structural Engineering. Civil Engineer: Westland Civil Inc. Text description provided by the architects. This project is located within the gated equestrian community of Bell Canyon, in eastern Ventura County California. The house is nestled midway up a steep hillside with views capturing the rolling hills and mature trees of Bell Canyon below. The topography of the lot had a steep heel and toe, while the middle portion of the lot was more moderately sloped, creating a natural place to locate a building pad.
7 Creative Interior Designs For a Cozy Holiday Home

Preparing for the holiday season is one of the most stressful, yet exciting things to do. Between getting the perfect décor for your home, your typical busy schedules, and running up and down to make sure everything is in order, it might seem like there is not enough time to complete everything you want done. For that reason, we have shared seven easy and the most creative interior designs for a cozy holiday home.
Tour the Refined Parisian Pied-à-Terre of a Young Family

James knew exactly what he was looking for when he set out to find an apartment for holidays and personal time in Paris. “I worked with a local buyer’s agent, but ultimately found the place myself on the Internet,” the American recalls. He enjoys spending time in urban environments, especially Paris, with his young twins Claire and Claudette. “I’ve been visiting Paris regularly my whole life and always knew I would love to have a place there, and at some point several years ago was finally ready to make the commitment. It is the best city in the world.”
“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
