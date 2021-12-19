ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins Brunch: COVID-19 tactical pause allows for consolidation, reorganization

By Kirk Luedeke
hockeyjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the outbreak of COVID-19 on Boston Bruins roster this week, a pair of losses culminating in a postponement of all scheduled games through Dec. 26, that temporary shutdown is the right move to help a flailing team catch its breath. After defeating the Calgary Flames on...

www.hockeyjournal.com

fullpresscoverage.com

Bruins Need A Fast Start After Their Extended Pause

It sounds obvious, I know. But, there’s more to it than just wanting to win games out of a somewhat sudden, unexpected pause in the season. The 2021-2022 season has been a tough one in terms of consistency for the Boston Bruins. Things got even harder when players were dropping out of the lineup like crazy before numerous postponements.
WCVB

Boston Bruins place defenseman Brandon Carlo in COVID-19 protocol

BOSTON — Another Boston Bruins player has been placed in COVID-19 protocol. The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that defenseman Brandon Carlo has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Last week, the team placed several players on COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen and Trent Frederic and...
nbcboston.com

Bruins Lose Defensemen Zboril to Torn ACL, Carlo to COVID-19 Protocol

Bruins lose defensemen Zboril to torn ACL, Carlo to COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins' roster situation has worsened. The team made a pair of announcements regarding defensemen Tuesday. Jakub Zboril suffered a torn ACL during the Bruins' 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators on...
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Oskar Steen
Person
Patrice Bergeron
WBEC AM

COVID-19 Forces Boston Bruins To Shut Down Through Christmas

The Boston Bruins have apparently hung up their skates until after the Christmas holiday. The National Hockey League, in a media release over the weekend, said that due to concern for a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and the potential for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Bruins and the Nashville Predators will be postponing their seasons until at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break-in the schedule on Dec. 26th.
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
#Covid#Bruins Brunch#Islanders
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
