ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

No masks at school? Consider it child abuse | Letters

By South Jersey Times Letters
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The recent outcry from parents who reject requirements that their kids wear masks in the classroom, is, without question, stupid. These very same people will try to sue the school board if their kid dies as a result of COVID-19, claiming the virus was acquired at school. After teaching...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Parents sent child to school with COVID-19

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Around 75 students had to quarantine after parents of one student at the Calif. school knowingly sent their child to class after they had tested positive for COVID-19.
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Since covid, students have been angry. How can teachers help?

Q: I'm not a parent, but I am a high school teacher. There is a strong undercurrent of anger among our students. I'm trying to create a safe space in my classroom. I have a good rapport with my students, but when I'm in the hallway or a large study hall with 200-plus children and only four adults, I'm nervous. Some of the students are, too.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Millennials#Cape May#Congress
kazu.org

Parents are scrambling after schools suddenly cancel class over staffing and burnout

Two weeks' notice: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in North Carolina voted on Oct. 28 to close schools on Nov. 12 for a "day of kindness, community and connection." Five days' notice: On the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 17, Ann Arbor Public Schools in Michigan announced that schools would be closed the following Monday and Tuesday, extending Thanksgiving break for a full week. The district cited rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Math isn't racist. Our garbage public school system is

As wokeness has seeped into new subjects of the public school curriculum, not even math is spared. With states such as California now trying to eliminate tracking students based on merit in the name of minimizing racial inequity , USA Today has finally asked the quiet part out loud: Is math racist?
SOCIETY
Washington Post

An educator’s sick lesson plan: Directing third-graders to reenact the Holocaust

Words can sometimes fail to fully capture the grotesque. But D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) came close when he said it was “shocking and beyond belief” that third-grade students in a D.C. school were directed to reenact scenes from the Holocaust. The incident has appropriately been roundly condemned, and the librarian who allegedly instructed students to act out atrocities — and then not tell anyone — has been placed on administrative leave. It is critical that there be a thorough investigation to determine how such a thing could happen.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
101.5 WPDH

School Violence TikTok Trend Has Local Parents Concerned

The latest viral TikTok trend has many local parents concerned about their children's safety in the classrooms and hallways of Hudson Valley schools, specifically on Friday December 17th. Several local school districts have sent messages to their students, as well as parent/guardian distribution lists as a result of a global...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

‘Spilling the tea,’ the cyberbullying tactic plaguing schools, parents and students

It’s like a scene straight out of the teen drama "Gossip Girl." Middle-school students are creating anonymous Instagram accounts to dish on who’s dating, who’s cheating and who’s carrying weed in their backpack. In some cases, kids are posting photos of other kids, making fun of their hair or clothes. Some accounts spread rumors about students’ sexuality.
EDUCATION
BBC

Young pupils allegedly forced to re-enact Holocaust in Washington school

Washington DC school officials say a staff member who allegedly forced young students to re-enact events from the Holocaust has been placed on leave. The alleged re-enactment by eight and nine year olds included shootings and digging of mass graves, with one child assigned to act as Adolf Hitler. DC...
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Douglas County School Board Set To Consider Eliminating Mask Mandate For Students, Staff Tuesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Board of Education of Douglas County is expected to vote during a special meeting Tuesday on a resolution that will eliminate Douglas County School District’s mask mandate in schools. RELATED: Douglas County School District – Resolution Addressing Face Coverings and Other COVID Mitigation Requirements According to the school district resolution, the school board will recommend parents have the choice whether their children in Douglas County schools should wear masks on school campuses. This is regardless of student vaccination status. The resolution still provides the school district will still allow for “appropriate and necessary accommodation of students with disabilities...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
177K+
Followers
86K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy