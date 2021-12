The Miami Heat (17-12) complete their road trip tonight against the Detroit Pistons (4-24) at the Little Caesars Arena with an early tip-off scheduled for 6:00pm. Just one game after beating the Orlando Magic, the second-worst team in the NBA, the Heat now face the team with the worst record overall. Detroit has not won a game since more than a month ago, a 97-89 victory against the Indiana Pacers on November 17 to improve their record to 4-10.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO