ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

10 best gifts for book lovers

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQYeP_0dQzZ9AE00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Gifts any book lover will appreciate

Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library.

For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts that help set the stage for peaceful reading sessions, like candles or a bottle of wine, are a great idea. You can also choose practical options, like bookmarks and bookends, that can be used on a daily basis. If you don’t know the recipients’ taste, a gift card for e-books and audiobooks is ideal.

How to choose gifts for book lovers

There are many gift options for bibliophiles worth exploring, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the choices. However, you might find it easy to narrow down options if you know if the recipient prefers e-books or physical books.

Gifts for Kindle readers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqEfT_0dQzZ9AE00

If you’re shopping for an Amazon Kindle user, consider giving an Amazon gift card that allows them to choose a book themselves. Amazon gift cards are available in physical form, or they can be delivered digitally via email or text.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1itf_0dQzZ9AE00

Kindles also provide access to audiobooks through Audible, which requires a membership to access its extensive listening catalog of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals. Audible Gift Memberships , which are delivered electronically, start at $15 and run as high as $150.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cn5NF_0dQzZ9AE00

If you don’t want to get a gift card for the book lover, consider accessories to upgrade their reading experience. A Flippy Soft Lap Stand allows for hands-free reading and has onboard storage options. It’s made with a slip-resistant suede cover to prevent Kindles from sliding off. The soft, lightweight lap stand has three viewing angles for e-readers and tablets to make for easy reading. Alternatively, protective Kindle covers are affordable, practical gifts. The popular Finite Stand Case for Kindle Paperwhite is made with premium synthetic leather and has a built-in kickstand. The portfolio-style case is available in over 20 colors and patterns.

Shop Now

Gifts for readers who love physical books

Some readers are still partial to physical books, and it comes as no surprise that many of them boast large personal libraries. For these readers, look for gifts that augment their bookshelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sImHo_0dQzZ9AE00

Bookends never seem to go to waste in a booklover’s home, and they can be used on virtually any shelf or desk. Shikaman Metal Bookends , which spell out “book” in block lettering, have non-slip bottoms to stabilize sprawling rows of heavier books. They are available in four colors to go with a variety of color schemes.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoLwG_0dQzZ9AE00

If you are looking for a bigger gift or if your bibliophile just moved, a bookcase is a great option. The Sauder Barrister Lane Bookcase draws inspiration from card catalogs of yesteryear. It’s sustainably made from engineered wood and recycled materials, and it is available in five finishes.

Shop Now

More best gifts for book lovers

A top reads bucket list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTLeS_0dQzZ9AE00

Enno Vatti Top Reads of All Time Scratch-Off Poster

This colorful scratch-off poster features the top 100 reads of all time, which includes titles like “The Great Gatsby” and “Fight Club.” Once readers finish each book on the poster, they can scratch off the gold foil to reveal a unique icon or badge.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A set of magnetic bookmarks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIQb9_0dQzZ9AE00

Monolike Magnetic Bookmarks

Rather than using index cards or old receipts, readers can hold their place with magnetic bookmarks. The slender design of this five-piece collection won’t break the spine of books or damage pages.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

An elegant pair of bookends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqUGe_0dQzZ9AE00

Oenophilia Scroll Rack Bookends

Wine and reading often go hand-in-hand, which makes this ornate pair of bookends a popular gift option. The set holds up to six wine bottles and features a sophisticated black metal frame that complements any shelf or desk.

Sold by: Macy’s

Shop Now

A literary tea collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCa1L_0dQzZ9AE00

Bag Ladies Tea by Novel Teas

This novelty English Breakfast gift set snagged the #14 spot on Oprah’s Holiday List in 2019. It comes with 25 individually-tagged tea bags that feature literary quotes from authors and their literary works.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A reading journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECPpm_0dQzZ9AE00

“Reading Journal: For Book Lovers” by Potter Gift

While Goodreads is a convenient way to keep track of books you’ve read, many readers enjoy logging titles the old-fashioned way. This hard-bound reading journal has 160 pages with plenty of writing space to share thoughts about each book— good, bad or otherwise.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A refreshing jar candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRpsD_0dQzZ9AE00

Yankee Candle Mediterranean Breeze Large Jar Candle

If a book lover you know can’t enjoy as much beachside reading as they’d like, this Yankee Candle is the next-best option. Mediterranean Breeze features a warm, seaside fragrance profile with notes of soft citrus blossoms and amber. It burns for as long as 110 to 115 hours.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A personal library kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHAMj_0dQzZ9AE00

Knock Knock Original Personal Library Kit

This create-your-own library kit includes classic circulation paraphernalia, including a date stamp, checkout cards and self-adhesive book pockets for 20 books. It’s a popular choice for bibliophiles of all ages.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

A wine subscription

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YiXS_0dQzZ9AE00

Winc Subscription

It’s easy to dive into a good book with a fine glass of wine. Winc is a wine subscription service that carefully curates shipments to appeal to a wine lover’s distinct palate. They’re known for their robust wine library, which also includes vegan and seasonal wines.

Sold by: Winc

Shop Now

A cozy throw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e32sP_0dQzZ9AE00

Koolaburra by UGG Bella Faux Fur Throw

This bestselling throw by Koolaburra by UGG keeps readers warm and cozy no matter where they read, whether it’s in bed, on the couch or perched in their favorite reading chair. The throw is made with soft, synthetic Micromink and comes in five colors.

Sold by: Kohl’s

Shop Now

A book about card catalogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQ3Kh_0dQzZ9AE00

“The Card Catalog” by the Library of Congress

Even if you’re shying away from giving books, this title belongs in every bibliophile’s collection. Written by the Library of Congress, it details the history and origins of the card catalog. The book, available in hardcover, includes more than 200 full-color images from archives.

Sold by: Amazon

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man arrested for helping inmate escape jail

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man joined an inmate behind bars after helping her escape from jail while she was on a work detail, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. Police say that April Rice was incarcerated at the Johnson City Jail when she was on a work detail. According […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Hello Magazine

25 best gifts for grandchildren from grandparents this Christmas

Children grow up far too fast these days, so for grandparents stuck on what to buy their grandchildren for Christmas, we have you covered. While some may be into toys, others may be into arts and crafts, new gadgets, or more high-tech equipment so they’re the cool one at school with the latest iPhone. However, others may be getting into beauty and trying new make-up or hair tools. But for some, a sentimental gift like a keepsake will be something they will cherish forever more.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Amazon Kindle#Wine Club#Vegan#Gift Cards#Bestreviews#Gift Memberships#Kindles
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
New York Post

26 best last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can get in time for 2021

Yes, holiday stress is a thing. From decorating the perfect tree (perhaps one of our favorite artificial Christmas trees) and being the ‘hostess that does the mostest,’ to shopping for everyone on your list, it can become a bit overwhelming. Even though we’ve curated an endless content stream...
SHOPPING
CNET

Best white elephant gift exchange presents that everyone will love

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Secret Santa and white elephant gatherings can be stressful and, to be honest, unsatisfying if you don't get a well-thought-out gift. And because people have diverse tastes, there's extra pressure to get the gift giving right, especially if you're buying for a co-worker you hardly know.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CNN

25 splurge-worthy gifts to spoil your favorite people

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. We can all agree that when it comes to holiday season, what you give to those you love most matters. Whether it’s something super-sentimental, thoughtful or just luxurious, you’ll want to be sure you’ve put in the thought and time to select something meaningful.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
SPY

Gifts for the Impossible Man: 55+ Gift Ideas for Men Who Seem to Have Just About Everything

Some guys can be impossible to shop for. We all know the type of guy that replies, “I already have everything I need,” when you ask what to get him for his birthday or Christmas. (It’s like, we don’t care, dude, that’s not the point!) That’s why picking out the best Christmas gifts for him can feel like an impossible task. But your impossible-to-shop-for guy still deserves one of the best Christmas gifts! So what do you do when trying to pick out the perfect gift for your hard-to-shop-for dad, boyfriend or husband? We’re here to tell you that shopping for...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

16 Last-Minute Gifts That You Can Get to Them Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Christmas is this week, but it’s not too late to finish checking off the last few names on your holiday shopping list. We’re more digitally driven than ever, which makes it incredibly convenient to nab great gifts that can be delivered in minutes. From noteworthy subscription boxes to innovative virtual classes to versatile gift cards, there are so many thoughtful and creative ways to give a little something special this holiday season. You might have waited until the final hours, but you’re not down for the count yet!
HOME & GARDEN
Essence

These Birthstone Jewelry Pieces Make The Best Holiday Gifts

They're guaranteed to love them. When it comes to gift-giving, few things hit the mark better than something that feels totally personalized to the receiver. As far as accessories go, you can’t go wrong with a piece of jewelry that comes with a little something special, such as a birthstone. Yes, that astrological-pride fashion statement from childhood is back like it never left.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lifehacker

The Easiest Way to Find Someone the Perfect Gift

Buying the perfect gift on a budget is never easy, but here’s a hack that can help you narrow down the possibilities: You start by taking your budget, and then slashing it. Stay with me here. Here are a few other options to get you started, which I’ll list...
LIFESTYLE
TechCrunch

Gift Guide: The best non-business books for 2021 recommended by VCs

With our own Danny Crichton having left the fold for pastures more Lux-urious, The Exchange crew decided to take up the mantle of collecting and sharing book suggestions this year. To collect a wide sample, we asked venture capitalists to share their favorites from the year — not just books written this year, mind, but what they read in 2021 that they wanted to shout out — and divided the list into two parts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WGNO

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money. […]
MAKEUP
CNET

7 best personal finance books to give as holiday gifts

The holiday season is here, and the best gifts are the kinds that keep on giving-- like gaining some expertise in managing personal finances. Although there's an infinite number of websites, influencers and apps to help you manage your money, few of them are equal to the experience of diving into a well-researched book at the exact moment when we are, well, spending a lot.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times Union

Local holiday gifts for food lovers

Food lovers are a mixed bag to shop for at the holidays. They tend to be super specific about items like knives and pans, but also are the ideal recipients of, say, items that inspire a kitchen-related ritual — loose tea, candlesticks, and the like. When it comes to...
RECIPES
WJHL

WJHL

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy