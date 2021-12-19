A Bright and Breezy End to the Weekend

Unsettled weather has returned, which will mean rain chances of each of the next six days. The first system is stalling over us tonight which will lead to on and off rain across the region. As it slowly moves south on Wednesday, some air support will arrive and enhance the rainfall late in the day. A reinforcing cold front will then swing through on Thursday which could lead moderate to briefly heavy rains before some clearing on Friday. Additional systems will follow through the holiday weekend with subsequently colder air masses. The first will arrive late Saturday into Sunday with another one on Monday. Snow levels will lower enough for our mountains to see another round of wintery precipitation. Some of the details are still to be hammered out, so stay tuned to the forecast.

