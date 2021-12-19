ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Bright and Breezy End to the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe system that brought us sleet and a cold rain Saturday pulls away and we end the weekend on a brighter note. High pressure will gradually build in through the day. Expect clearing skies, especially during the...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers for late Wednesday through Christmas weekend

We'll slowly work in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, with scattered showers arriving through the day, with more snowy weather for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows into the mid to upper teens. Winds around 5MPH. WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of snow as we move into the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Wind Chill
WSMV

It’s predicted to be a warm Christmas

This year it looks like unseasonably warm air will be our main weather story. 4WARN meteorologist Stefano DiPietro is here to take a dive into the Christmas weather archives.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kion546.com

Unsettled Into The Holiday

Unsettled weather has returned, which will mean rain chances of each of the next six days. The first system is stalling over us tonight which will lead to on and off rain across the region. As it slowly moves south on Wednesday, some air support will arrive and enhance the rainfall late in the day. A reinforcing cold front will then swing through on Thursday which could lead moderate to briefly heavy rains before some clearing on Friday. Additional systems will follow through the holiday weekend with subsequently colder air masses. The first will arrive late Saturday into Sunday with another one on Monday. Snow levels will lower enough for our mountains to see another round of wintery precipitation. Some of the details are still to be hammered out, so stay tuned to the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Lingering flurries, showers and colder temperatures in time for Christmas

A few isolated snow showers will be possible from Lookout Pass to northwest Montana, but snow accumulations will stay minimal. Elsewhere, we expected dry conditions. Daytime highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday. In advance of a cold front, we will...
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Valley Rain, Mountain Snow and Moderate Breezes

The first in a series of winter storms is moving over northern California on this first day of winter. Valley rain and mountain snow will fall tonight, with many more chances of winter weather through Christmas weekend and beyond. Winter Weather Advisories continue for all of our mountains through Wednesday, with Winter Storm Warnings going into effect after that. Tonight we can expect valley rain with high elevation snow, with snow levels rising from around 3500' to 6000' by Wednesday. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and lower 40s in the foothills and valley. Wednesday will be breezy with valley rain and mountain snow. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to near 50 in the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

A bit warmer today, overnight rain moves in

Increasing clouds expected as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be warmer and more seasonable this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid 40s. This evening stays overcast then around midnight some rain begins to move in. Spots farthest inland may start as some mixing or freezing rain so watch for slick spots, but overall this will be a rain event.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Winter has arrived. It is also the shortest day of the year. Seasonable temperatures are in store for the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
manchesterinklink.com

Wednesday’s weather: Wintry mix followed by sunshine, high of 40

Today: Wintry mix (ice accumulation of less than 0.1″ possible) then some sun in the afternoon. High 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, windy, and cold. Low 21(feel like 8) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Thursday: For the busiest travel day; Mix of sun & clouds. High 30...
YubaNet

Multiple winter storms through early next week

A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds each day Tuesday afternoon through the weekend, likely continuing into next week. Little break in precipitation is expected, which will likely cause significant holiday travel impacts, especially over the mountains later this week with periods of moderate to heavy snow.
ENVIRONMENT
41nbc.com

Sunny, breezy weather returns Wednesday

It was a rainy and cold day today in Middle Georgia, but sunshine will be returning Wednesday. High pressure will be moving in overnight, which will help to clear out our clouds and bring a dry end to the week. Expect winds to begin to pick up by the afternoon,...
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Christmas Day weather forecast: warm and dry

There isn't much of a chance for a White Christmas in East Texas this year; instead a partly-sunny day with unseasonably warm temperatures is predicted. A gradual warming trend with daily highs reaching the low 70s will be the norm beginning on Thursday, according to weather.com. The Christmas Eve forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Mild and sunny stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start once again with temperatures in the upper 20s. We could see some patchy fog Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect another sunny day with highs warming to the mid-40s. On Tuesday night, lows will fall to the mid-20s. A cold front will move in overnight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy