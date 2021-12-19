ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Do You Have Alzheimer's? Experts Share the Signs

By Heather Newgen
EatThis
EatThis
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EibNW_0dQzXbWn00
Shutterstock

Nearly 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's Disease according to the Center for Disease and Prevention Control—a condition that affects the brain that can slowly destroy memory and thinking. It can become so severe that it disrupts daily routine and life. There are several signs of Alzheimer's Disease to watch out for and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, MBBS, Ph.D. Professor of Public Health New Mexico State University what they are and other important information to know about Alzheimer's Disease. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

1

Risk Factors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzL5X_0dQzXbWn00
Shutterstock

Dr. Khubchandani says, "The research on Alzheimer's Disease will continue and has been evolving. Certain modifiable risk factors that have gained a lot of attention recently are drugs to treat high cholesterol such as statins, some blood pressure reducing medications, certain NSAIDs, vitamins C/E/ subtypes of B, and coffee may have protective effects in reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease. In addition, having multiple chronic diseases and unhealthy lifestyle behaviors like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking are modifiable factors that could increase the risk of Alzheimer's Disease."

2

Memory Loss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJt6p_0dQzXbWn00
Shutterstock

"While memory loss (especially, short-term) is a prominent symptom for Alzheimer's Disease, it also occurs with age," Dr. Khubchandani explains. "For example, we all forget dates or appointments, but recall later or understand well that we forgot this (could be due to being busy, stressed, or just with age). In AD, a person may forget dates and appointments, may not recall at all, and completely lose track of date, time, season. This can happen in Alzheimer's Disease patients despite recently hearing or talking about a certain date or event, repeatedly asking about the dates, or despite an increasing reliance on memory aids (e.g. notes, calendar invites, phone reminders)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2sQ6_0dQzXbWn00
Shutterstock

According to Dr. Khubchandani, "Problems with judgment, decision making, and managing key activities of life (e.g. finances). We all make poor decisions and suffer late penalties for bills in life, but a repeated pattern may suggest Alzheimer's Disease."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dskgu_0dQzXbWn00
Shutterstock

Dr. Khubchandani says, "Visual and spatial challenges, confusion with passing time and changing spaces or a location, and lack of orientation are reliable and serious symptoms as they can lead to distracting driving or accidents, lack of balance, trouble reading, getting lost in public places, or losing items and forgetting what was lost and where and how."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUWUK_0dQzXbWn00
iStock

"Alzheimer's Disease patients may suffer isolation as well due to the symptoms above and also, because they have trouble with words and speaking, following or joining a conversation, and reduced vocabulary in writing and speaking, Dr. Khubchandani states. "It can happen with age or to all of us when we are stressed, confused, not sure if our speech can offend others, overthinking or being overwhelmed, or under the influence of medications or alcohol and drugs. However, a continued pattern of this problem every day can be a symptom of Alzheimer's Disease."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZjRZ_0dQzXbWn00
Shutterstock

Dr. Khubchandani says, "Withdrawal, social isolation, behaviors, mood, and personality changes are other symptoms to look for. This could be due to many of the above mentioned issues where Alzheimer's Disease patients cannot engage much or mental health issues (e.g. depression) that often occur along with Alzheimer's Disease and aging." And to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

I Forget Names All the Time: Could This Be Alzheimer's Disease?

I have reached the age where I place items in special locations throughout the house, believing I will easily remember where I put them. Unfortunately, I do not remember where the items are located, which is incredibly stressful to me, especially on days when time is tight. I am also...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins C#Drugs#Alzheimer#Statins#Americans#Mbbs#Covid
New York Post

How you walk could be early warning sign of dementia, experts say

Assessing the way someone walks could help spot dementia, experts have claimed. Most people with dementia are diagnosed once they are already suffering short-term memory loss, mood swings or a lack of interest in day-to-day activities. But experts at Newcastle University now say that assessing someone’s walking could diagnose the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

The answer to reversing Alzheimer’s may already be on the pharmacy shelf

We’ve learned a lot about the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the past decade or so. We know it’s characterized by brain lesions and deposits in the brain known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles. We also know that conditions like inflammation and high blood pressure are linked with the formation of these lesions and protein deposits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

This Simple 10-Minute Test Could Spot Early Signs of Dementia

When it comes to cognitive diseases, early detection is key. Knowing what you’re dealing with sooner, rather than later, allows health care providers time to create a treatment plan and consider interventions that could slow the progression of the condition. Often though, it’s difficult to determine whether potential initial symptoms are indicative of a problem, or nothing to worry about. (Who among us hasn’t put their reading glasses in the refrigerator, or called their spouse by the dog’s name?) That’s why a new test that can show early signs of cognitive decline in just 10-15 minutes, potentially leading to a more timely diagnosis of dementia, Alzheimer’s and other disorders, is such good news.
HEALTH
Sidney Daily News

A diet for dementia prevention

We often hear about diet and heart disease or weight loss. I recently read about a diet that might prevent dementia. Have you heard of this?. There has been recent research on diet and dementia. The MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet combines the Mediterranean and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets and focuses on foods that have been found to have a protective effect on the brain. The diet aims to slow the loss of brain function, thereby delaying or possibly preventing dementia.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What is the Treatment for Low Blood Pressure?

Blood pressure is a measure of how hard blood presses against your artery walls. When the heart pumps blood to the body, the blood pressure goes up. When it’s time for your heart to rest, the blood pressure falls. If you have low blood pressure (hypotension), there may not be enough force behind your blood flow, making you feel dizzy or tired.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Dementia Risk Could Go Up Significantly If You Take Heartburn Medication

Unfortunately, there are many types of dementia that aren’t reversible. Whether we’re talking about frontotemporal, Lewy body, vascular, or Alzheimer’s, they’re all on the list. Therefore, doing your best to protect your brain’s health is a ‘must’. Consuming certain products can increase the risk of dementia for a person. BestLife...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 and dementia share this in common

In a recent study published in Brain, researchers found an anti-viral gene that impacts the risk of both Alzheimer’s disease and severe COVID-19. They estimated that one genetic variant of the OAS1 gene increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by about 3-6% in the population as a whole, while related variants on the same gene increase the likelihood of severe COVID-19 outcomes.
SCIENCE
asapland.com

Symptoms of Retinitis

The best treatment is prevention. You can prevent retinitis by avoiding its causes, such as: By not rubbing your eyes and applying gentle pressure instead of pinching it when you get an itch. Complicated cases may require surgery to remove the affected part of the tissue from the retina. Vision problems that will happen if left untreated are:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy