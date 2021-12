A missing infant out of Clarksville has been found safe in Champaign County, Illinois according to the TBI.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for 2-month-old Yessiah Finch early Sunday morning.

Police said he may have been with Quantez Finch, who is wanted for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

At this point there has been no word from authorities on the status of Quantez Finch.