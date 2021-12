The end of the year has arrived to Pokémon Go, and with it, the Holiday Cup 2021 returns. You’ll be able to use any Pokémon, so long as they are a Grass, Ghost, Electric, Ice, Flying, or Normal-type Pokémon, and they do not exceed the 1,500 CP requirement. You only have a handful of choices with these requirements, which means you want to use the best Pokémon available to you. In this guide, we’re going to share the best Pokémon for the Lead, Switch, and Closer role in this Holiday Cup 2021 tier list for Pokémon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO