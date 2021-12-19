ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Pedestrian Killed by Off-Duty Cop in Cicero Car Accident

By News Staff
 2 days ago
State police responded to a fatal car accident in Cicero, Friday. Troopers report at around 7:00pm Chatuma Crawford was struck...

Rose Woman Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Rose woman following an investigation into a traffic stop in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Crystal L. Monclova, 39, of 5055 Edmonds Road, Rose following the investigation into the traffic stop. It is alleged that Monclova was driving a vehicle Eastbound on State Route 104 in Williamson at a high rate of speed along with multiple equipment violations observed by Deputies. Upon further investigation into the subsequent traffic stop Monclova was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Monclova was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where she refused to submit to a breath test as she also refused to submit to a preliminary breath test at the scene. Monclova was found to have a prior conviction of Aggravated DWI in 2019. Monclova was charged with Felony DWI, Speed Over 55, Operating Without an Interlock Device in violation of a restriction upon her operating privilege, Unlicensed Operator, Insufficient Tail Lamps, Insufficient Stop Lamps, Insufficient Directional Signals, Insufficient Hazard Warning Lights, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, and Refusal to Submit to a Preliminary Breath Test. Monclova was transported to the Wayne County Jail where she awaits CAP arraignment before the presiding Judge on 12/21/2021 at 0700 hours. Monclova is to appear in the Town of Williamson court on 01/05/2022 before the presiding Judge for further court proceedings.
ROSE, NY
Police: Macedon Man Driving on a Suspended License

A Macedon man was arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department following a traffic stop in the village. 29-year old Nicholas Burks was spotted by police driving on Water Street with an alleged suspended license. Burks was ticketed with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and ordered to appear...
PENN YAN, NY
Dundee Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A 26-year-old Dundee man was arrested by Penn Yan Police early Sunday morning following a traffic stop. Spencer Deane was observed by police driving on East Main Street in the village while allegedly having a suspended New York State driver’s license. Deane was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated...
DUNDEE, NY
Cicero, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, NY
Wayne County Woman Arrested for Damaging Property

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Macedon woman for Criminal Mischief following the investigation of damaged property Sunday night. Deputies say Ariane E. Thompson-Fortune, age 38, of Vandy Drive in Macedon began breaking items that did not belong to here at the residence. Ariane caused over $500.00 dollars of damage. Ariane also struck the victim of the damaged property in the face. Thompson-Fortune was charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd, and Harassment 2nd.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
One Dead Following Large Fight in Elmira

One person is dead after police in Elmira responded to a report of a large disturbance involving gunshots and a stabbing early Saturday morning. Police say when they arrived at the West Washington Avenue scene there were approximately 75 people there. A man, who suffered an injury to his neck, was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center and later died. Police believe one of the fights resulted in the man suffering a significant injury to his neck.
ELMIRA, NY
Sodus Woman Arrested on Warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Tammy Gray-Miller, age 57, of Buerman Road, Sodus, NY. On December 19th, 2021 a Deputy was dispatched to an assist to a citizen at the address. Upon investigation into the assist it was confirmed that Ms. Gray-Miller had an active bench warrant out of Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear and pay fine. Ms. Gray-Miller was turned over to Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
SODUS, NY
Cicero
Report: One Shot at Destiny USA

Syracuse Police say a man was shot in the leg during an argument at Destiny USA just before noon Monday. Syracuse.com reports the shooting happened on the upper level of the parking garage near Macy’s. Police say the victim drove himself to Upstate University for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
Penn Yan Woman DWI Arrest Saturday

A Penn Yan woman has been charged with a DWI after a Saturday night traffic stop. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says Cristine Murphy was pulled over in the Town of Benton around 7:00pm. She was observed by deputies to be intoxicated and admitted to drinking. After going through field sobriety testing, Murphy was arrested and taken to the Public Safety Building for arraignment.
PENN YAN, NY
Lyons Man Arrested for Kidnapping

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest on Sunday December 19th, 2021 of a Town of Lyons man for Kidnapping in the second degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the first degree, Assault in the third degree, Menacing in the second degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree.
LYONS, NY
Homeless Man Arrested on Probation Violation Warrant

A homeless man was arrested by Penn Yan Police on a probation violation warrant. Michael Hoke was taken into custody and brought to Yates County Jail for processing. He was later brought before Yates County Court for arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News...
PENN YAN, NY
Palmyra Car Accident Friday

There was a car accident at the intersection of State Route 31 and Hanley Road Friday afternoon in the town of Palmyra. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports that, just after 4:00pm, a vehicle driven by Timothy King struck a car driven by Richard Mumford. Mumford was taken to Newark Wayne Memorial Hospital for back pain and King received a ticket for the accident.
PALMYRA, NY
Watkins Glen Police Officer Indicted for Second Time

Watkins Glen Police Officer Brandon Matthews has again been indicted by a Schuyler County Grand Jury on perjury charges. The new indictment comes days after perjury charges against Matthews and his wife were dismissed due to a technicality. Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella, who is Special Prosecutor in the case, said the charges, eight counts of felony perjury and one misdemeanor charge of official misconduct, are the same charges that were listed in the original indictment.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Troopers Seek Help Identifying Two Women

State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two women possibly connected to a string of stolen credit cards from Beaver Meadows Golf Course’s parking lot in Oswego County that occurred in November. The credit cards were later used at Best Buy and Walmart in Dewitt and Bass Pro Shop in Auburn.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Walworth Woman Strikes Ex While Holding Child

A Walworth woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a domestic incident. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Cheyenne Draudt after she allegedly struck her ex-boyfriend multiple times while he was holding their child, then destroyed its crib. Facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, Draudt is expected in the Town of Walworth Court in January to answer them.
WALWORTH, NY
Farmington Man Arrested on Arcadia Warrant in Newark

A Farmington man faces multiple charges following a Friday night arrest in the Village of Newark. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Brian Vanwinckle after allegedly fleeing from them during an attempted arrest for a bench warrant out of Arcadia Town Court. He was apprehended and is scheduled in Arcadia Town Court later this month and in Newark Village Court in January.
NEWARK, NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

