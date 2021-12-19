ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Telekom preparing sale of radio tower business in Q1 - Handelsblatt

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (OTC:DTEGY) hopes to sell its radio tower business as soon as the first quarter of next year, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The telecoms business would...

Coinspeaker

Deutsche Telekom Becomes Polkadot Node Validator Buying DOT

As part of the partnership, Deutsche Telekom will provide secure infrastructure support through it open cloud network. Deutsche Telekom AG, the biggest telecom company in Europe is tapping into Polkadot, an interoperable framework of blockchains. Extending its support to Polkadot, the Deutsche Telekom AG group has also purchased a significant amount of DOT.
telecoms.com

Deutsche Telekom chief gets 5 years…longer as CEO

Tim Höttges (pictured) has been doing such a great job as chief executive of Deutsche Telekom that its board has voted to keep him on for another five years. The German incumbent also announced that chairman Ulrich Lehner will not serve another term “for reasons of age”. The board has proposed appointing DHL chief executive Frank Appel as his replacement.
Reuters

RWE preparing to sell Czech gas storage unit, Handelsblatt says

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE) is preparing to sell its gas storage business in the Czech Republic, which it no longer considered a core business, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources. Handelsblatt cited several people familiar with the transaction as saying the Essen-based energy...
invezz.com

Deutsche Telekom subsidiary supports Polkadot blockchain ecosystem

T-Systems MMS promotes secure communication between blockchains. Deutsche Telekom subsidiary provides secure infrastructure for Polkadot. T-Systems MMS, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, will use its infrastructure to participate the public blockchain network Polkadot (DOT/USD) as a validator, Market Screener reported. Moreover, T-Systems MMS has acquired DOT tokens and helps maintain interoperability between decentralized blockchain networks. DOT is the ninth biggest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap.
thefastmode.com

Deutsche Telekom Invests in Software-defined Telecom Infra Firm SignalWire

SignalWire, a pioneer in software-defined telecommunications infrastructure, last week announced that Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP) advised by DTCP has participated in its Series B round. TIP is Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment fund. Deutsche Telekom is the first European telecommunications carrier to invest in and partner with SignalWire. With a focus...
aithority.com

Deutsche Telekom Invests In SignalWire, A pioneer In Ultra-Low Latency Programmable Video And Voice Communications

Deutsche Telekom is the first carrier in Europe to partner with SignalWire. SignalWire, a pioneer in software-defined telecommunications infrastructure, announced that Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP) advised by DTCP has participated in its Series B round. TIP is Deutsche Telekom’s strategic investment fund. Deutsche Telekom is the first European telecommunications carrier to invest in and partner with SignalWire.
investing.com

Deutsche Bank's M&A business in Q4 extremely strong, executive says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn)'s merger and acquisition advisory business in the United States has been "extremely strong" in the fourth quarter, a bank executive said on Wednesday, adding that he was optimistic for 2022. Once Deutsche's problem child, the investment bank is the lender's biggest revenue generator, benefiting...
thefastmode.com

Deutsche Telekom Leads Design of European Quantum Communication Infrastructure

After European Commission selected the QSAFE (Quantum Network System Architecture for Europe) consortium to design the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure last April, the interim results have just been delivered. The scope of these results includes the initial technical design, security analyses, initial network dimensioning and lays the foundation for future...
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Internet TV Market Value Research Report 2022 Research Business Models Explained By || AT&T, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom

Global Internet TV market looks into a report for investigation of the Internet TV marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Internet TV market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Internet TV industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Internet TV market players.
investing.com

Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month

Data from monitoring resource MiningPoolStats shows that, as of Dec. 20, the Bitcoin network hash rate is practically at its highest ever. Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month. Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered By Cointelegraph -...
The Independent

Lloyds online banking customers report issues logging in

Lloyds Banking Group customers have reported having issues with their online banking system two days before Christmas.Users said they were unable to log into their accounts online on Thursday evening.A message popped up on their screens instead, which read: “We are sorry that our internet banking is currently unavailable. Please try again shortly.”Hi, I'm Dave. Can you try closing the app completely, and also check the app store for any updates.— Lloyds Bank (@LloydsBank) December 23, 2021Others said they received a message that said the bank was having “technical problems”.Customers began tweeting Lloyds reporting they were having issues getting into...
investing.com

Here's how Polygon is challenging the limitations of Ethereum, as told by co-founder Sandeep Nailwal

Polygon (MATIC), a layer-two network designed for scaling and application infrastructure development on Ethereum (ETH), has been making the rounds among blockchain enthusiasts as of late. From its $1 billion investment into zero-knowledge technology to co-launching a $200 million Web 3.0 social media initiative up to integrating with Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)'s web browser to make its decentralized apps accessible to 80 million Android mobile users, the network's momentum is going strong.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is again demanding from all its employees to wear masks

All T-Mobile store employees are now again required to wear masks, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. T-Mobile decided to restore this requirement due to the rising number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the US. The announcement came from an internal T-Mobile email that was shared with T-Mo Report.
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
investing.com

Is End Of Transitory Inflation The End Of Gold Bulls?

The debate about the nature of inflation is over. Now, the question is what the end of transitory inflation implies for gold. I offer two perspectives. Welcome to the inflationary machine. Welcome to the new economic regime of elevated inflation. That’s official because even central bankers have finally admitted what I’ve been saying for a long time: the current high inflation is not merely a transitory one-off price shock. In a testimony before Congress, Jerome Powell agreed that “it’s probably a good time to retire” the word “transitory” in relation to inflation. Bravo, Jay! It took you only several months longer than my freshmen students to figure it out, but better late than never. Actually, even a moderately intelligent chimpanzee would notice that inflation is not merely temporary just by looking at the graph below.
