ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ArcelorMittal: Tremendous ‘Growth at a Reasonable Price’ Opportunity

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is not just an attractive value investment. I believe that growth investors should also take a look at this stock, based on its recent earnings reports and the post-pandemic changes in...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Is DENT a buying opportunity after the price collapsed?

DENT/USD has found strong support above $0.003, but the price of this cryptocurrency has weakened from $0.008 to $0.0029 since the beginning of November 2021. The current price stands at $0.0039, and if you decide to trade DENT in the upcoming days, you should use a “stop-loss” order because the risk remains high.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

BurgerFi: Steady Growth At A Reasonable Price

BurgerFi International is one of the worst-performing restaurant stocks this year, down 47% year-to-date, and one of the few stocks that continues to make new lows each week. It's been a tough H2 for the restaurant sector, but while many names have given up their year-to-date gains, BurgerFi International (BFI) continues to plunge and is one of the worst-performers year-to-date. This is evidenced by a 47% decline this year vs. a 10% return for its benchmark. However, the company's results have been decent, and the company should have a much stronger year ahead after acquiring Anthony's Pizza & Wings. At an enterprise value of less than $240 million, BurgerFi trades at less than 4x estimated FY2021 revenue, a reasonable valuation for a high-growth story in the restaurant space. Therefore, I see BurgerFi as a name worth keeping an eye on.
LIFESTYLE
investing.com

22 Safe Dividend Stocks For 22% Returns In 2022

Let’s buy the dip on high-growth dividend payers as we head into 2022. Basic investors are fearful, which means it’s time for us contrarians to get greedy. Thanks to the year-end pullback in stocks, we have an opportunity to double our dividend money even faster than usual. Usually, these moonshot plays aren’t so cheap. But we have a “mini” bear market in small caps and other areas of the market to thank for these bargains.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcelormittal#Earnings Reports#Stock#Steel#Mt
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy for 2022

Eli Lilly, Adobe, and Costco are still growing at rates of more than 15%. Plus, all three companies continue to see more opportunities ahead. The one word I would use to describe Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is definitely "unstoppable." In five years, their shares have all risen more than 230%, far exceeding the S&P 500's return of 101%. These companies have continually found ways to grow and expand their businesses, and investors shouldn't expect much to change in the near future.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL
investing.com

Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month

Data from monitoring resource MiningPoolStats shows that, as of Dec. 20, the Bitcoin network hash rate is practically at its highest ever. Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month. Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered By Cointelegraph -...
MARKETS
investing.com

Is End Of Transitory Inflation The End Of Gold Bulls?

The debate about the nature of inflation is over. Now, the question is what the end of transitory inflation implies for gold. I offer two perspectives. Welcome to the inflationary machine. Welcome to the new economic regime of elevated inflation. That’s official because even central bankers have finally admitted what I’ve been saying for a long time: the current high inflation is not merely a transitory one-off price shock. In a testimony before Congress, Jerome Powell agreed that “it’s probably a good time to retire” the word “transitory” in relation to inflation. Bravo, Jay! It took you only several months longer than my freshmen students to figure it out, but better late than never. Actually, even a moderately intelligent chimpanzee would notice that inflation is not merely temporary just by looking at the graph below.
BUSINESS
u.today

On-Chain Data Suggests This Reason for Cardano (ADA) Price Action Despite Network Growth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
investing.com

Cardano’s Point and Figure Chart Shifts Into a Bull Market, Eyeing $2

Cardano’s Point and Figure Chart Shifts Into a Bull Market, Eyeing $2. Cardano’s price shifts into a bull market on its Point and Figure chart. ADA’s Price action charts outperform time-based charts. Up ahead, there will be a significant climb towards the $2.00 value range. On its...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Gasoline Stockpile Jump Overwhelms Weekly Drop in Crude Stocks - EIA

Investing.com - U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell almost double to expectations last week, though inventories of gasoline rose more than eight times the levels forecast, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration showed Wednesday. Stockpiles of distillates, typically turned into diesel and fuel for aircraft, among others, posted a surprise...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy