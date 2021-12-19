ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Live-Action Usogui Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, February 11 Opening

By Interview:, Rifujin na Magonote
Anime News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official website for the live-action film of Toshio Sako's Usogui (The Lie Eater) manga unveiled a new poster visual and a new trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
COMICS
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Will Be Releasing Its Manga in Full Color

The bloody manga focusing on Denji and his struggles in battling against demons as Chainsaw Man has rocketed in popularity and remains one of the most popular printed stories that has yet to receive an anime adaptation. While the anime series for Tatsuki Fujimoto's black comedy might still not arrive for some time, the printed story will be receiving a full-color print that will present Chainsaw Man in a brand new light as fans await both the television series and the return of the manga's story proper.
COMICS
Collider

'A Couple of Cuckoos' New Trailer Shows a Complicated Love Story Coming to Crunchyroll

An upcoming romance anime titled A Couple of Cuckoos has recently gotten its first official teaser and it reveals a comedy or errors-like love story. Based on the manga written and drawn by Miki Yoshikawa, A Couple of Cuckoos—Kakkō no Iinazuke in the original Japanese – was originally intended to be a one-shot when it was first published in September 2019. However, it became being serialized in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January of the following year and it currently has 9 published volumes.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Film#Theme Song#Manga#Usogui Rikkainin#Ova
Anime News Network

Heat the Pig Liver Isekai Light Novels Get TV Anime

In the isekai story, if you lose consciousness while eating raw pig liver, you will be reincarnated as a pig in a fantasy world and embark on an adventure with a kind girl named Jess who can read people's minds. That is exactly what happens to one ordinary otaku with no abilities or talents, save that of being reborn as a pig.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle Manga Gets TV Anime

Shueisha's Jump Festa '22 event revealed on Saturday that Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Shueisha has also opened a website and a Twitter account for the show. The bottom of the official website lists Aniplex. Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi,...
COMICS
Siliconera

New Trailer Revealed for Chainsaw Man Anime and Manga

During Jump Festa 2022, news on the Chainsaw Man anime and manga were revealed. MAPPA is the animation studio in charge of the anime, which will air sometime in 2022. The exact release window is unknown. Meanwhile, part two of the manga will start serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump+ from early summer 2022. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
COMICS
Siliconera

Netflix Announces Bubble Anime from Attack on Titan Studio

Netflix announced Bubble, a new anime film to call its own, from the studio that animated Attack on Titan. The film will be produced by Wit Studio. It produced the first four seasons of the Attack on Titan. (The ongoing final season is being produced by studio Mappa.) Along with...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District Arc Closing Theme Revealed

The new Demon Slayer Season 2 closing theme from Aimer has finally been revealed!. The Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is officially here and that means new music for the anime. We already saw the opening scene last week where it was played at the episode's end. This week, the new closing theme has been revealed along with an amazing sequence.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cliffhanger Teases Trouble Coming for Tengen's Wives

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is setting up some major trouble for Tengen Uzui's wives with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime is now making its way through an adaptation of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it have seen Tanjiro Kamado and his team making their way into a wholly different kind of territory than they have ever been accustomed to. But at the same time, there's been a major danger lurking throughout as Tengen Uzui's wives have gone missing.
COMICS
Anime News Network

'The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye' Sci-Fi Drama Novel Gets Anime Film in 2022

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the original light novel and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:. Tono Kaoru heard a rumor: The laws of space and time mean nothing to the Urashima Tunnel. If you find it, walk through and you'll find your heart's desire on the other side...in exchange for years of your own life. On the night Kaoru just so happens to find himself standing in front of a tunnel that looks suspiciously like the one the rumor describes, he finds himself thinking of Karen, the sister he lost in an accident five years ago. To Kaoru's surprise, he's been followed by the new transfer student Anzu Hanaki, who promises to help him experiment with the mysterious tunnel--but what does she want from Kaoru in exchange? And what will he have left to give, after the tunnel's done with him?
COMICS
ComicBook

xxxHOLIC Live-Action Movie First-Look Revealed

In the past few years, we've seen plenty of live-action anime adaptations that have attempted to put a new spin on some classic animated franchises. With Netflix attempting to do so recently with its version of Cowboy Bebop, anime fans were stunned when it was announced that the series wouldn't be returning for a second season. However, the show must go on and anime series xxxHolic is set to get a live-action movie of its own.
COMICS
Twinfinite

Demon Slayer Shows Free Playable Enmu and Yushiro & Tamayo With New Trailers & Screenshots

Today Sega and Aniplex revealed the last pair of playable characters that will be added for free to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. While I said “pair,” they’re actually a trio, Enmu, Yushiro, and Tamayo, but Yushiro and Tamayo fight together as a single character with the former acting as the main fighter and the latter as support.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Shares First Full Trailer and New Cast Additions

Spy x Family has nailed down its release window alongside the addition of important new cast members for the anime's upcoming debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the major standouts to come out of Shueisha's Jump+ lineup in Japan, and fans always felt like it was a matter of time before an anime adaptation was announced. In fact, rumors had been swirling about an adaptation for the better part of a year. Now the anime has been not only confirmed, but has set a release window for its debut launch next year.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Himawari - Kenichi Legend Series Gets Sequel Next Spring

Yuna Taira, Katsunori Takahashi, Yūki Inoue return for sequel. TV Miyazaki announced on Monday that it is producing a sequel series to Himawari - Miyazaki Legend, the live-action television series of Akiko Higashimura's Himawari - Kenichi Legend comedy manga. Miyazaki TV will premiere the sequel series next spring with 10 15-minute episodes. Yuna Taira, Katsunori Takahashi, and Yūki Inoue will return as Akiko Hayashi, Kenichi Hayashi, and Kenichi Koorogi, respectively.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Idoly Pride Project Will Not Replace Late Voice Actress Sayaka Kanda

Within the story of Idoly Pride, Kanda's character Mana Nagase is a legendary solo idol who passed away right before an important concert. She remains in the story as a ghost that only main character Kōhei Makino can see, and Mana's sister Kotono also becomes an idol due to Mana's death.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Releases First Poster

The upcoming sequel movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has officially released its very first poster, but that's not all: the poster release also confirmed that the world premiere of the first Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer is set to take place tomorrow, December 9th, during The Game Awards. The poster itself shows off returning characters and prominently features Tails, who is set to take a starring role in the new film after featuring in the original movie's stinger.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Tōru Toba's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) (Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō) light novel series began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Level" by singer Nagi Yanagi and the band THE SIXTH LIE.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy