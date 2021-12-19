ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Thousands of Santas stage Madrid charity run for volcano-hit La Palma

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSfrE_0dQzU5Ab00
People wearing Santa Claus outfits take part in a charity race to collect funds to help victims of the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption, in Madrid, Spain December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus took part in a charity run through Madrid on Sunday to raise money for people affected by a three-month volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma.

Decked out in classic red and white outfits, the runners set off in a flurry of fake snow along the Paseo de la Castellana, a major boulevard through the city centre.

Some runners swapped Santa's traditional red trousers for more sporty shorts, while many wore face masks as a coronavirus precaution.

"You have to try to be careful, especially close to Christmas," said Teresa, taking part with her colleagues, who were all wearing face masks.

Thousands of people have been evacuated, at least 2,910 buildings have been destroyed and banana plantations have been devastated on La Palma, an island in the Canaries. The Cumbre Vieja volcano began spewing streams of molten lava in September, but scientists said last week the eruption could be coming to an end.

Reporting by Michael Gore and Elena Rodriguez Writing by Jessica Jones Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Palma#Madrid#Volcano#Charity#Spanish
mymixfm.com

La Palma volcano’s underground vents are solidifying as lava dries up

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – The underground conduits that feed lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Spain’s La Palma island are solidifying, authorities said on Thursday, in a sign that the end of the three-month eruption could be announced by Christmas. If seismic activity and other factors...
EUROPE
Fox News

Volcano spewing lava over Canary Island of La Palma goes quiet

A volcano that has been spewing lava in Spain’s Canary Islands for almost three months fell quiet Tuesday, though scientists warned the lull didn't necessarily mean the eruption is over. Scientists recorded no seismic activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island since late Monday, the Canary...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Charities
Mercury News

Cautious cleanup on La Palma as volcano finally quiets

LA PALMA, Spain – Authorities on Spain’s La Palma island allowed evacuated residents to return to clear their ash-covered houses on Thursday as scientists suggested solidifying lava vents beneath the Cumbre Vieja volcano could herald an end to the three-month eruption. Deep banks of black ash had piled...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Spanish scientists cautious as La Palma volcano quietens

A volcano that has been spewing lava in the Canary Islands for almost three months has quietened but scientists warned the lull did not necessarily mean the eruption was over. Experts recorded no seismic activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island since Monday night, the Canary Islands’ volcanology institute tweeted.
SCIENCE
The Daily Collegian

Researcher returns home to study active volcano on La Palma

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — When Judit Gonzalez-Santana conducts her research, she first looks to space. With each passing of radar satellites in the Earth’s orbit, changes in elevation of the ground at Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano are recorded, providing data to the Penn State doctoral candidate in geosciences, who is training to become a volcanologist.
EARTH SCIENCE
kfgo.com

Demand erupts for La Palma wine that shares name with volcano

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – Sales of a red wine that shares its name with the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma have soared since the eruption began three months ago, providing an unexpected windfall for the Bodegas Teneguia vineyard. “Since the volcano hit, the name Cumbre...
DRINKS
The Independent

Santa Claus hands out gifts in Rio’s City of God slum

Santa Claus visited Brazil’s City of God favela this week, delivering some much-needed Christmas cheer to some of Rio de Janeiro’s poorest children.Dressed in a warm red suit and jacket, with an artificial white beard attached to his chin, Santa Claus was met with crowds of excited children.He handed out food and toys to the children whose community has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, damaging inflation, unemployment and years of gang violence.“They really need these things” said Santa Claus, who remained anonymous. The children swarmed him, wrapping him in hugs.Santa Claus visited the City of God, which is...
WORLD
columbuspost.com

85 days active – La Palma: Untitled volcano breaks record – News

Now 85 days old, volcanic activity in La Palma is the longest eruption recorded on the Spanish Canary Islands since Sunday. So far, the eruption of Dehua volcano in 1585 is considered to be the longest in 84 days on the Atlantic island off the west coast of Africa. No...
SPAIN
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD
BBC

Tania Mendoza: Mexican actress shot dead while waiting for son

A Mexican actress and singer was shot dead while she waited to pick up her 11-year-old son from a football academy in the state of Morelos, reports say. Tania Mendoza was outside the sporting complex in the city of Cuernavaca with other parents when two armed men arrived on a motorbike on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy