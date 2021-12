Rain and snow chances return to parts of New Mexico late this week through Christmas, while other parts of the state will be seeing record temperatures this holiday. Cloud cover increased today across New Mexico as upper level moisture is streaming in from the Pacific Ocean. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures still hovered well above average this time of year. Temperatures keep climbing through Christmas Eve as record high temperatures will be broken, while well above average temperatures will continue elsewhere outside of northwestern New Mexico.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO