Jacksonville, FL

Fire at Jacksonville recycling plant closes Philips Highway

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax
 2 days ago

Jacksonville, FL — A fire marshal is working right now to figure out what caused a fire at a recycling plant Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the plant, located on the 4700 block of Philips Highway, at 4 a.m.

It was a three-alarm fire, requiring dozens of crews to get it under control.

Right now, Philips Highway is closed from Reba Avenue to University Boulevard.

Lanes are expected to reopen around 1 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Recycling plant fire Dozens of crews are working to put out a fire at a Jacksonville recycling plant. (Credit: JFRD)

