Fire at Jacksonville recycling plant closes Philips Highway
Jacksonville, FL — A fire marshal is working right now to figure out what caused a fire at a recycling plant Sunday morning.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the plant, located on the 4700 block of Philips Highway, at 4 a.m.
It was a three-alarm fire, requiring dozens of crews to get it under control.
Right now, Philips Highway is closed from Reba Avenue to University Boulevard.
Lanes are expected to reopen around 1 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries have been reported.
