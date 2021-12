Iran believes it has scored points in the Vienna talks meant to revive its tattered 2015 nuclear deal by managing to include sanctions relief in discussion documents for the next round, experts say. The lifting of the punishing sanctions regime then-US president Donald Trump imposed when he pulled Washington out of the agreement in 2018 has been Tehran's top priority. European powers have voiced frustration at a lack of progress so far in the Vienna talks, which their diplomats warned Friday are "rapidly reaching the end of the road". But from Tehran's perspective, there has been progress, say Iranian officials and political analysts from the Islamic republic and abroad.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 23 HOURS AGO