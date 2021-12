KALAMAZOO, MI — Two area churches and the Blue Dolphin are among locations where people will be able to get a free Christmas meal in Kalamazoo this week. For the 43rd year, and 30th at The Blue Dolphin Restaurant, the Stamos family will be serving the Kalamazoo community on Christmas Day. Similar to last year, the family will be handing out to-go meals instead of hosting the indoor, seated event hosted in years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Curbside pickup will be offered from noon until 2 p.m.

