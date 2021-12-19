Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-21 12:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook An area of heavy snow showers will affect east central Aroostook County At 1152 AM EST...An area of heavy snow showers was along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Van Buren to near Smyrna Mills and moving east AT 20 MPH. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Van Buren, Mapleton, Washburn, Mars Hill, Easton, Woodland, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Dudley Township, Loring, Scopan, Littleton, Monticello, Blaine and New Sweden. This includes the following highways US Highway 1 between Littleton and Caribou. State Highway 11 near Knowles Corner. * Winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow showers. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile with snow and blowing snow in this area. To report impactful winter weather, contact the National Weather Service office in Caribou, by calling 1-800-909- 5970 or visit https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Comments / 0