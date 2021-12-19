ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-20 02:48:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-20 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-21 12:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook An area of heavy snow showers will affect east central Aroostook County At 1152 AM EST...An area of heavy snow showers was along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Van Buren to near Smyrna Mills and moving east AT 20 MPH. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Van Buren, Mapleton, Washburn, Mars Hill, Easton, Woodland, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Dudley Township, Loring, Scopan, Littleton, Monticello, Blaine and New Sweden. This includes the following highways US Highway 1 between Littleton and Caribou. State Highway 11 near Knowles Corner. * Winds in excess of 25 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow showers. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile with snow and blowing snow in this area. To report impactful winter weather, contact the National Weather Service office in Caribou, by calling 1-800-909- 5970 or visit https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches below 6000 feet and 10 to 20 inches above 6000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph producing areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...The Idaho portion of the Wasatch Range, including Emigration Summit. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 13:51:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-21 22:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM PST. Target Area: Benton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon Marys River near Philomath affecting Benton County. Pudding River at Aurora affecting Clackamas and Marion Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Polk and Benton Counties. For the Willamette River Tributaries...including Philomath, Suver, Aurora...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marys River near Philomath. * WHEN...Through early this evening. * IMPACTS...Above 20.0 feet, expect widespread low land and agricultural flooding. Numerous roads along the Marys are affected, and some structures near the river may begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 20.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 PM PST Tuesday was 21.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this afternoon or early this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the major storm arrives later Wednesday, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with 5 to 12 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph, with ridge wind gusts exceeding 80 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet, except 4 to 8 feet above 7000 feet. Wind gusts to 40 mph, with ridge wind gusts exceeding 100 mph, are likely. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult to impossible by Thursday over passes and, for areas below 7000 feet, Thursday night. A long period of chain restrictions is expected over passes Wednesday through the holiday weekend, with periodic closures possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with or change to rain below 7000 feet for Wednesday and Thursday before changing to all snow Thursday night. There may be a break in heavier snow Friday.
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Gov#Bering Strait#Eastern Norton Sound#Golovin#Red Dog Dock
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 14:59:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND Starting late Tuesday night and lasting through the holiday weekend, a series of systems will bring stormy weather to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. There may be a period with lighter snowfall for the Sierra on Christmas Eve before heavy snowfall returns on Christmas Day. However, travel is likely to remain very slow with snow-covered roads and chain requirements quite possible. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter advisories and warnings are in place...check those for details. * Western Nevada - Widespread spillover precipitation is possible Thursday and Thursday night. However, snow levels are not forecast to drop to valley floors until Friday or Friday night so any impacts look limited to higher foothills above 5500 to 6000 feet. Therefore, the weekend offers the best chance for accumulating snow in the lower valleys as a colder system affects the region. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you`re heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California).
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-23 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...9 AM Wednesday to 9 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND Starting late Tuesday night and lasting through the holiday weekend, a series of systems will bring stormy weather to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. There may be a period with lighter snowfall for the Sierra on Christmas Eve before heavy snowfall returns on Christmas Day. However, travel is likely to remain very slow with snow-covered roads and chain requirements quite possible. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter advisories and warnings are in place...check those for details. * Western Nevada - Widespread spillover precipitation is possible Thursday and Thursday night. However, snow levels are not forecast to drop to valley floors until Friday or Friday night so any impacts look limited to higher foothills above 5500 to 6000 feet. Therefore, the weekend offers the best chance for accumulating snow in the lower valleys as a colder system affects the region. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you`re heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California).
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 11:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Cascades; South Washington Coast; Western Columbia River Gorge; Willapa Hills COLDER AIR IS ON THE WAY - JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Today marks the first day of winter, and the forecast is looking increasingly wintry for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon as we head into the Christmas weekend and next week. While the details remain uncertain, confidence is increasing that a prolonged period of below normal temperatures will begin this weekend, lasting well into the next week. Meanwhile, occasional precipitation will continue as weather disturbances move onshore. The combination of cold temperatures and occasional precipitation raises the possibility of snow and ice for the lowlands as early as Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Latest indications suggest the air mass will turn even colder next week, with forecast models suggesting a high probability of accumulating snow reaching the lowest elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, including the Interstate 5 and 84 corridors. Finer details such as the timing of any snow threats, or snow accumulations from any particular system, are impossible to know at this point. The more important message at this time is that anyone with travel plans for Christmas Eve through next week should be prepared for winter travel conditions and be prepared for delays. Even more so, routinely check the forecast for the latest changes and updates. Be sure to check weather.gov for the latest forecast information.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total new snow accumulations of 7 to 16 inches. Wind gusts from the southwest at 25 to 45 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow, mainly in exposed areas. * WHERE...Portions of Highway 58 near Willamette Pass, portions of Highways 138, 62, and 230 in the Diamond and Crater Lake areas, portions of Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and the Mount Ashland Ski Road in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains, and Southern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...New snow accumulations at Siskiyou Summit on I-5 are expected to be generally less than 3 inches during this time period. Additional snowfall with lower snow levels is likely between the 24th and the 30th of December. Be sure to check for additional details as that time frame nears because travel is likely to be significantly affected by winter weather, at times, during that time period. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Benton, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 21:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-22 15:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM PST. Target Area: Benton; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon Pudding River at Aurora affecting Clackamas and Marion Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Polk and Benton Counties. For the Willamette River Tributaries...including Philomath, Suver, Aurora...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Luckiamute River near Suver. * WHEN...Through early Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Above 27.0 feet, expect flooding of low lying and agricultural lands in the vicinity of Sarah Helmick State Park, Highway 99W, and Parker Road. Some secondary roads and rural access roads may be flooded at this point. Flooding along Buena Vista Rd near the confluence with the Willamette is also likely, especiallly if the Willamette is running high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 27.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:31 PM PST Tuesday was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 19:20:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Advisory is extended for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...The river is currently forecast to crest at the start of action stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 15.0 Tue 6 PM 16.0 16.0 15.9 16.0 12 PM 12/22
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy