Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the major storm arrives later Wednesday, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with 5 to 12 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting to 35 mph, with ridge wind gusts exceeding 80 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet, except 4 to 8 feet above 7000 feet. Wind gusts to 40 mph, with ridge wind gusts exceeding 100 mph, are likely. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult to impossible by Thursday over passes and, for areas below 7000 feet, Thursday night. A long period of chain restrictions is expected over passes Wednesday through the holiday weekend, with periodic closures possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to mix with or change to rain below 7000 feet for Wednesday and Thursday before changing to all snow Thursday night. There may be a break in heavier snow Friday.

