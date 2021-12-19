ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW's Electric Cars Are About To Get Faster Charging For Free

By Jake Lingeman
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Volkswagen is upping the charging speed on its ID models with the bigger, 77-kWh battery with an over-the-air update. It's also upgrading vehicles to be able to do bidirectional charging, which means it can provide power to your house if you lose it in a storm. All of this, as well...

CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
digg.com

Experts Answer: Is It Really Cheaper To Use An Electric Vehicle?

A recent survey says more than half of car sales by 2030 will be electric. But are they really worth it?. A YouGov poll of 33,000 licensed drivers suggests that 23 percent of them would consider purchasing a new or used EV as their next car. Though there are benefits to EVs, we can't assume owning one will be cheaper than a gas-powered vehicle. "You can't go in with that mindset that you’re going to start saving money right off the bat," says Ronald Montoya, a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. Here's what you should know before making a decision.
INCOME TAX
MotorTrend Magazine

How Far Can You Tow With an Electric Truck?

As more and more types of vehicles become electrified, a persistent question has hung over all-electric pickup trucks: What happens when you tow? Now that the first mass-production, long-range, all-electric pickup truck—the 2021 Rivian R1T—is on the market, we can find out. With more than 100 years of...
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
insideevs.com

€30,000 Lightyear Two Solar EV Coming In 2025 With Tiny Battery

Lightyear will begin deliveries of its first ever model, the One, next year and even though it’s a fairly expensive EVs that’s sold by a very small company, it sounds like it’s pretty game-changing. Its biggest draw has to be the fact that with a relatively small battery pack, it has a WLTP range of 725 km (450 miles).
CARS
insideevs.com

See How A 2015 Tesla Model S 70D Holds Up After 424,000 Miles

One of the main concerns potential first-time EV owners have, besides the driving range and charging infrastructure, is reliability. After more than a century of internal combustion engine domination, it’s understandable that some people are reluctant to go all-electric, fearing that the new technology may be unproven. It’s a...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Hybrids Will Get Solid-State Batteries First

Automakers are racing to speed up the development of solid-state batteries that will offer significantly faster charge times and longer ranges than traditional lithium-ion batteries used in EVs like the Tesla Model 3. To make this happen, Mercedes, Stellantis, and Hyundai Group recently joined forces with US solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy, with the aim of launching EVs with the new battery tech within the next five years.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Has A New Way To Keep The Diesel Engine Alive

Remember diesel? It was the fuel we used to find in a handful of passenger vehicles and SUVs until around 2015 when Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche got caught using software to cheat emissions tests with engines that ran on the stuff. After that, it was all downhill for diesel as one-by-one, everyone from BMW to Jaguar started dropping diesel from their lineups. Now, the number of diesel engines available in the US can be counted on one hand, and you'll only find them as options on a few select trucks. But in a curious turn of events, VW isn't giving up on diesel entirely.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

