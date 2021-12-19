Coronavirus Update NYC: 10 Broadway shows have canceled performances amid recent COVID surge

A total of ten Broadway shows, nearly a third of the 32 that are currently running, have canceled performances due to COVID outbreaks.

Among the shows going dark are Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud to Beg, and Tina.

The surge is also affecting off-Broadway productions such as Little Shop of Horrors.

The head of Broadway's Playbill prefers to see a silver lining despite the growing list of cancellations.

"What you're seeing right now is the system actually working brilliantly because every show is testing non-stop. Because of that, we're obviously seeing cancellations, but we're not seeing a whole cancellation of Broadway," Playbill Vice President and COO Alex Birsh said.

The Broadway league launched a website, bwaytoday.com , where theatergoers can get up-to-date information on performances and cancellations.

