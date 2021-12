Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Flickto’s IDO details have now been announced, with the Initial DEX Offering taking place in collaboration with KICK.IO through the utilisation of their launchpad. As such, December 27th is the date wherein the IDO will start, and it will continue until December 30th. The starting time will be 12:00 (UTC) and so will the ending time on the aforementioned date. Furthermore, KICK has initiated Know-Your-Customer (KYC) policies in an effort to help protect the users and to deter malicious entities and harmful software.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO