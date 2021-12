CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning outside of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club on Aero Drive. Investigators say two gentlemen were leaving the club around 4 a.m., and were about to leave in their vehicles where they were approached by two other men who demanded the victims' property and cash. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a handgun and shot one of the victims in the arm while he was in his vehicle.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO