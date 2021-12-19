ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man shot on Lewis Street

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMBSq_0dQzKvTM00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 29-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after having been shot overnight Sunday on Lewis Street between Union Street and Scio Street in Rochester at around 1 a.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say an ambulance took the victim to an area hospital.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Lewis Street was closed to traffic for a brief period of time but has reopened.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate stabbing at RTS Transit Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Tuesday after a stabbing at the RTS Transit Center. According to police, the 67-year-old man was stabbed at least once around 6:00 p.m. He was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Residents displaced by house fire on Melville Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house fire on Melville Street in Rochester Tuesday left three adults and three children without a home. According to the Rochester Fire Department, someone called 911 around 3:48 p.m. after seeing smoke coming out of the house. Firefighters arriving on scene within 3 minutes found smoke pouring from the first […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Rpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Fairport lift bridge previews holiday lighting

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Village of Fairport unveiled a project nearly 2 years in the making Tuesday night. The Fairport lift bridge was lit up in red and green as part of the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation’s celebration of iconic infrastructure along New York State’s historic Erie Canal. […]
FAIRPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Rochester Police Accountability Board expects to fully launch by Spring of 2022

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board has its eyes on how it envisions its department shaping up in 2022 when it can officially launch and begin investigations into police brutality claims. The agency is in its second wave of applications.    More than 800 applications have been sent into the Rochester PAB since they settled hiring […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy