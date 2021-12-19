ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM Begins Delivery of Its Hummer EV, but Did We Really Need This?

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wG1YS_0dQzKnem00

Back in November, we reported that the first models of the GMC HUMMER EV would be reaching their owners just in time for the holiday season. The first pickup version, called Edition 1 was reported to cost $112,000 and boast an EPA range of 329 miles (529 km).

Now, in a press release, GM has confirmed what it calls a "new era" with the introduction of its GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup and BrightDrop EV600 light commercial vehicle, both built on the Ultium Platform.

“This is the first chapter for Ultium — and for GM’s transition to a zero-emissions future,” said GM President Mark Reuss in the statement. “Both commercial and retail customers will benefit from the EV experience, from exhilarating acceleration to low cost of operation, versatility and ability to customize after the sale. GM is ideally positioned to provide EVs for every customer in every segment, retail or commercial.”

The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup comes with luxury features like removable Infinity Roof panels. It also boasts the ability to do a “crabwalk” and drive diagonally, and has an “extract mode” to navigate over boulders and water.

While all this sounds quite impressive, the car's high price range makes it unavailable for most of us. Luckily, GM plans on producing 30 more electric models over the next four years, guaranteeing that some will definitely be more affordable than this model like the BrightDrop EV600. This last model is a great example of an affordable electric vehicle and FedEx seems to agree as the firm has already ordered 500 of these.

GM has a lofty goal of only selling zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 and has invested more than $4 billion specifically in EV production and another nearly $5 billion on battery cell manufacturing.

Comments / 4

Related
CNBC

GM to start shipping $113,000 electric Hummer pickups to customers

General Motors is beginning customer deliveries of its GMC Hummer EV pickup, marking a major milestone for the automaker and its next-generation electric vehicles. The new truck is the first to incorporate GM's Ultium platform, motors and batteries, all of which GM developed in-house and plans to use as the foundation for dozens of new electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Hummer#Light Commercial Vehicle#Vehicles#Gmc#Ev
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

All-Electric Mach-E Nearly Outsells Gas-Powered Mustang as Ford Accelerates EV Push

Until recently an also-ran in the battery-electric vehicle market, Ford Motor Co. is on the fast track to become the emerging segment’s second-largest player — though it will face a tough battle during the next couple years as competitors flood the market with new offerings. In a surprise development, Ford’s...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

Every EV and its range for late 2021

If you've been thinking about putting an electric car or truck in your driveway, there's likely a defining factor: driving range. That is, how far an EV will go on a single charge before needing to be plugged in to get more juice. It's a crucial part of ensuring a battery-powered car or truck fits your lifestyle and won't be a burden. Let's face it, EVs aren't for everyone, at least not yet.
CARS
atlanticcitynews.net

Ford sets 2023 goal to sell 200,000 electric Mustang Mach-E's

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Company will increase its production of the Mustang Mach-E, its first mainstream electric vehicle, in 2022, according to CEO Jim Farley. The company is expected to manufacture more than 200,000 Mustangs per year for North America and Europe by 2023, which is triple its current rate, Farley added.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
arcamax.com

Electric Chevy Silverado production to start in early 2023, GM says

General Motors Co. will begin building the electric Chevrolet Silverado in early 2023 at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, GM Executive Vice President Doug Parks said during a virtual chat with Deutsche Bank on Thursday. GM's first product based on its new electric platform Ultium is the GMC Hummer EV...
CARS
Green Car Reports

GMC Hummer EV and Brightdrop electric van delivered, first of many Ultium EVs to come

The first electric vehicles based on General Motors' Ultium architecture are headed to customers. GM on Friday confirmed that the first customer 2022 GMC Hummer EV had been completed, as well as delivery of the first BrightDrop EV600 vans to customer FedEx. In both cases, GM met its previously announced timelines to launch these vehicles by the end of the year.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Lingenfelter built an electric El Camino with GM's Connect & Cruise crate motor

Lingenfelter Performance Engineering unveiled an electric Chevrolet El Camino conversion powered by General Motors' new EV crate motor at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show in Indianapolis last week. Dubbed "eLcamino," the restomodded car/truck hybrid uses a version of the Cruise & Connect powertrain GM has discussed bringing to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
electrek.co

GM pokes fun at Tesla Cybertruck in strange Hummer EV Easter egg

GM has decided to poke fun at the Tesla Cybertruck with a strange Easter egg in the newly delivered GMC Hummer EV pickup truck’s software. We have seen GM poke fun at Tesla before when launching new electric vehicles. For example, before the launch of the Chevy Bolt EV,...
CARS
Detroit News

GM's EV commercial delivery company opens first dealership in California

BrightDrop, General Motors Co.'s electric delivery and logistics company, opened a dealership in Greater Los Angeles to further commercialize its EVs, the company said Tuesday. This is the first dealership for the new business GM introduced at the start of 2021. BrightDrop plans on having a "small, focused dealer network...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoweek.com

GM’s BrightDrop Opens Its First EV Van Dealership

First dealership for electric delivery vans from BrightDrop opens in California, as several EV van start-ups compete for orders and race to production. GM's BrightDrop start-up offers EV600 and EV410 delivery vans, based on the Ultium platform. Low-volume production of electric vans began earlier this fall, ahead of the start...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

BMW iX Deliveries Begin, Flagship EV Achieves Milestone Already

Last week, BMW began deliveries of its i4 EV in Germany, and now the carmaker has also started handing over the iX pure electric SUV to customers. We suspect BMW has timed the start of iX deliveries so that the very first example also became BMW Group’s one-millionth electrified vehicle—or maybe it was just fate.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 pickups ready to go to customers

It's official: Two years after GM announced the electric GMC Hummer pickup, the first couple dozen units have left the line at the GM Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, according to GM president Mark Reuss. In an interview with CNBC to celebrate the milestone, Reuss said 17 Hummer EVs are ready for delivery to customers. This makes the Hummer the first of GM's new Ultium-based EVs to leave the factory, and the second electric pickup on the market after the Rivian R1T.
DETROIT, MI
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy