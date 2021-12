Needs are food, water, housing and clothes. Wants are new shoes or a new car. But when you think about it, most wants are materialistic things– things we don’t necessarily need. I think people take a lot of things for granted, especially small, simple things. Because when they are gone, they seem to have the most impact. Looking at things from another perspective, you will realize that most “needs” are wants. You don’t need the new iPhone that just came out, you want it. You don’t need the new Jordans that just came out, you want them.

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO