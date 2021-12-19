ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England up against it after Joe Root injury and dismissal – second Test day four

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nszye_0dQzJwJs00

England captain Joe Root suffered two painful blows to the groin before a devastating late dismissal, as his bitter experiences of Ashes cricket in Australia continued.

Root nicked Mitchell Starc in the final act of the fourth day, crushing England’s hopes of building a huge defensive rearguard around their leader and star batter. They ended on 82 for four, 385 adrift and with three full sessions awaiting on a deteriorating pitch.

Root had suffered a traumatic day even before his dismissal, sent for precautionary scans after being struck in his unprotected nether regions while facing throw downs in the warm-ups and then suffering a brutal repeat deep in the final session. He was struck clean on the box at 85mph, buckling in pain and taking five minutes out before his ill-fated attempt to see out the day.

Pic of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Jdoe_0dQzJwJs00
England captain Joe Root hits the floor just before his side hit the skids (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

It is hard to tell if the well-known England supporters’ club were referring to the match situation or the captain’s misfortune with this one-word post, but it fits just as well for both.

Magic number

When Dawid Malan opened his account of Test wickets during a decidedly gentle passage of play in the middle of the day, he became the seventh England player in the match following James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Ollie Robinson and Joe Root. Test Match Special statistician Andy Zaltzman was able to identify the last time the number of successful bowlers had been so high – 1965 against South Africa.

Offie Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erAd8_0dQzJwJs00
Ollie Robinson twirled his way through three overs of spin (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

The increasingly-curious omission of Jack Leach and the temporary absence of Root saw England scrambling around for slow bowling options to hurry things along in the afternoon session but it was still a surprise to see Stokes persuade Robinson to take a turn midway through his spell. He has done so before for Sussex in the past but if England were honest, the sight of the 6ft 6in seamer lobbing down some vanilla off-breaks in sunglasses was hardly the kind of cricket the Ashes brand is built around.

Dancing with the stars

If there was any doubt about how the mood in the Australia camp was after a dominant start to their biggest series, it was settled by a late cameo from Usman Khawaja. He has been overlooked twice in a row for the off-form Marcus Harris but still lit up a late substitute fielder stint with some fancy footwork after a group of fans in fancy dress implored him to perform for them while he marshalled the boundary rope.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

A painful day for Joe Root as England slide towards defeat in the second Test

England lost captain Joe Root to the final delivery on day four of the second Ashes Test, a hammer blow that left Ben Stokes in charge of a mountainous rescue job in Adelaide. Root’s day was bookended by bouts of eye-watering pain after he was struck in the groin area without the protection of a box during the pre-play warm-ups and then clattered again in the tender region by an 85mph delivery that left him buckled over in pain for several minutes in the closing moments of the final session.
SPORTS
newschain

England have it all to do after more batting woes – day three of the second Test

England once again find themselves cornered after three days of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, 282 runs behind after a third successive batting collapse. Having been skittled for 147 on the first day of the series in Brisbane they have tossed away good platforms in their next two innings, losing eight for 77 in the second dig at The Gabba and eight for 86 in their latest capitulation.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Usman Khawaja
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Andy Zaltzman
The Independent

Joe Root hailed for bravery and determination as England attempt to salvage draw

Joe Root was hailed for his bravery and determination in leading England’s attempts to salvage a draw from the second Ashes Test, but bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted his last-gasp dismissal was a huge setback.Captain Root had a horrendous day on duty in Adelaide starting with a trip to a local hospital after taking a blow to the groin during the warm-ups and ending when he nicked the final delivery of the day to leave Australia in complete control.With the tourists on 82 for 4 and 386 behind, there seems no way out but Ben Stokes’ presence at the crease...
SPORTS
Sporting News

A bonkers fourth day that left Joe Root and England reeling

There are many slow days in Test cricket. There are also days that start at a glacial pace before careering into chaos. And then, there are days - more frequent in COVID times - that are completely bonkers. Day 4 of the Adelaide Test was definitely in the region of...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Up Against It#Test#Ashes
Sporting News

Ricky Ponting hammers Joe Root over England skipper's bowling comments in wake of Adelaide Test loss

Ricky Ponting has slammed Joe Root over claims England's loss in Adelaide stemmed from their inability to bowl the right lengths. The former Australian Test captain has suggested England's leader shifted the blame while claiming the only time the opposition looked dangerous with the ball was when Root was off the field receiving treatment after his knock to the groin on day three.
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Former England seamer Eileen Ash dies aged 110

Eileen Ash the world’s oldest former Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. Ash, a right-arm seamer, made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War after making her Test debut against Australia in 1937. Domestically, she...
SYDNEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.He went under the knife on Saturday and, while the prognosis is not yet clear, he has already been ruled out of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March.That series had been the 26-year-old’s stated comeback target...
SPORTS
The Independent

When is Sports Personality of the Year and who is favourite to win?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. Tennis star Emma Raducanu is favourite to win the main award after her remarkable US Open success in September. Sports Personality of the Year 2021: LIVE updates She is joined on the six-person shortlist by Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey, England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. The ceremony will take place at MediaCity in Salford but the BBC have scaled back their plans amid...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place this weekend to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo headlined a stellar summer of sport which also saw England reach the Euro 2020 final. Sports Personality of the Year 2021: LIVE updates Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey all captured hearts with their performances in Japan and make the six-person shortlist. Raheem Sterling is recognised for his role in firing the Three Lions to the Euro final, while boxing champion Tyson Fury is also nominated.It is tennis star Emma...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy