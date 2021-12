UPDATE: Carol’s Market says it has sold out of the food prepared for the canceled catering order. NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — An order of tri-tip, brisket, ribs, and sides that would feed 350 people at a company holiday party was set to be one of the largest orders Carol’s Market has fulfilled since the pandemic began — but before the food was delivered, the order was canceled. The team had a few hours warning before they made the first delivery, of two, that they would no longer be paid for the days of labor or cost of the food. The losses totaled $7,000...

NEWCASTLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO