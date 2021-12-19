Pete Davidson Had His Own “Raging Bull” on This Week’s “SNL”

Pete Davidson: SNL Resident Young Person, and The King of Staten Island. The comedian made his big break by joining the 40th Season of Saturday Night Live back in 2014 at the age of 20, making him the first SNL cast member to have been born in the 1990s. Ever since, he continues to steal the hearts of fans with his comedy specials, his movies, and his continued tenure on NBC's late-night sketch comedy show. And of course, we cannot forget all the times that he has been the other half of a celebrity power couple. At the moment, Davidson has caught the interest of Kim Kardashian, following the likes of Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, and probably most notably, Ariana Grande. He has taken the mainstream by storm.
Comments / 0