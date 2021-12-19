Pete Davidson Had His Own “Raging Bull” on This Week’s “SNL”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson they are a couple. According to US media reports, the businesswoman and comedian, who she had an affair with Ariana Grande, they decided to go beyond friendship, after several acquaintances. “We have learned that they are officially dating,” he wrote Page Six after the last few weeks of gossip. She, ex wife of Kanye West, is a Californian entrepreneur, actress and model followed by 264 million followers, he instead comic actor, a cast member of the historic TV show Saturday Night Live. On March 6 4 years ago, Pete announced on Instagram that he had stopped taking drugs and that he was sober for the first time in eight years. During an interview on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast he later made it clear that the only drug he ever used was marijuana and that it reduced its use considerably. He later added that his personal problems were actually caused by a borderline personality disorder, for which it was subjected to treatment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO