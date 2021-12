With so many funky new designs coming from BMW, along with new powertrains and technologies, it can be easy to forget that BMW used to make some of the simplest, most handsome, most engaging little cars on the road. The nice thing about those cars is that can still be had. So if you fancy yourself an older, simpler BMW, there are plenty on the used market (although, the used market is admittedly a bit insane at the moment, in terms of record-high prices). One such car is the E46 BMW 3 Series, which can not only be had for very cheap but epitomizes all of the aforementioned qualities we all remember from BMWs of yore.

