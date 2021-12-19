ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As COVID cases spike, toll on NYC hospitals nowhere near last year

By Lauren Cook, Steve Kuzj, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Soaring COVID-19 case numbers, long testing lines and event cancellations might feel a bit like déjà vu, but so far New York City hospitals aren’t seeing a repeat of the surges that swamped emergency rooms early in the pandemic.

The state reported Saturday that nearly 22,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday — eclipsing the previous day’s mark for the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available.

‘Saturday Night Live’ airs with limited cast, no audience due to COVID concerns

More than half of the positive results were in New York City. But new hospitalizations and deaths so far are averaging well below their spring 2020 peak and even compared to where they were this time last year.

Still, Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as an urgent situation.

“We are seeing a very substantial rise in the member of cases in a way we haven’t seen previously,” he said in a rare Sunday press conference.

The stark contrast in the number of hospitalizations within this latest wave of infections could be attributed to several factors, including New York City’s vaccination rates. As of Saturday, 82% of adult New Yorkers were fully vaccinated and 71.1% of the city’s entire eligible population, including children as young as 5 years old, were fully vaccinated.

“We can weather that storm if more and more people get vaccinated, more and more people go get those boosters,” de Blasio said. “This temporary reality demands an urgent immediate step, which is to maximize vaccination.”

Scientific research has shown that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing hospitalization from the virus. The CDC reported that the Moderna vaccine is 93% effective, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 88% effective and the J&J vaccine is 71% effective.

Positive for COVID-19 and need to isolate? New York City has a free option

Additionally, early analysis of the new omicron variant indicates that while it appears to be highly transmissible, and may more easily evade vaccine protection, it also may cause less severe disease , which would allow more people to self-resolve at home rather than be hospitalized with a potentially deadly case of COVID-19.

A new study out of Britain found the top five early symptoms related to the omicron variant were similar to a cold: runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and a sore throat.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans not to let their guard down, as the dangerous and deadly delta variant continues to pose a serious threat in the United States.

“We are in a situation where we are now facing a very important delta surge and we are looking over our shoulder at an oncoming omicron surge,” Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said of the two COVID-19 variants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11

Rep. Malliotakis quarantining at home after positive COVID-19 test

NEW YORK — Representative Nicole Malliotakis tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, a spokesperson for the official said Tuesday. Her diagnosis comes amid a spike in infections across New York. Rep. Malliotakis, who is fully vaccinated, received a test after experiencing mild symptoms and a slight fever, according to Communications Director Natalia Baldassarre. “She has been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

De Blasio says ‘No more shutdowns’ as NYC faces virus spike

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s committed to keeping New York City open as it grapples with yet another spike in coronavirus cases. The Democratic mayor said Tuesday that New York can’t see schools and businesses closed again like the city did in 2020 when COVID-19 first spread widely. De Blasio […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC increases COVID testing sites, with some challenges; here are resources to help you find a test

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio promised Monday that, within 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 testing sites operated by — or in conjunction wit — the city government would be significantly increased. That happened on Tuesday, but the expansion wasn’t without its problems. At a new, city-operated mobile testing site at The New School, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How will de Blasio, NYC shorten long COVID testing lines?

NEW YORK — On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged a fact that many New Yorkers have seen firsthand in the last several days: lines for COVID testing citywide are too long. De Blasio announced new measures to help ensure that lines shorten, and said private providers of COVID tests who have contracts with the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Eric Adams postpones inauguration ceremony in Brooklyn amid COVID surge

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Tuesday postponed his upcoming inauguration ceremony at Kings Theater in Brooklyn as COVID cases spike across the city. The indoor ceremony was set to be held on Jan. 1 in conjunction with the inaugurations of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who begins his first full term, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘This is hell’: Long lines for COVID testing persist in NYC

NEW YORK — New Yorkers continue to face long lines and wait times for COVID-19 testing amid an alarming spike in cases across the five boroughs just days before Christmas. Videos of long lines in Manhattan, some spanning several city blocks, were shared on social media over the weekend. Meanwhile, a woman posted footage of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY High School Regents exams canceled for January amid COVID spike

NEW YORK (WETM) – The High School Regents Examination Program has been canceled for January 2022 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. This cancellation applies to all exams that had been scheduled for the January 2022 Regents Examination period. The New York State Department of Education […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA announces pop-up vaccine booster sites at popular stations

NEW YORK — City straphangers will now be able to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 booster shot at three popular stations, the MTA announced Tuesday. The sites are planned for Times Square-42nd Street, Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street and Grand Central Terminal. The state-funded program will give both city residents and visitors the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC charter school mandates COVID vaccine for middle schoolers

NEW YORK — The Success Academy public charter school network in New York City issued a COVID vaccine mandate for all middle school students on Tuesday. Founder and CEO Eva Moskowitz said the decision was made to protect the health of students amid an alarming increase in COVID cases across the city as the highly […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
