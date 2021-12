Choosing the right asset allocation matters for achieving your investment goals. But it isn’t just set-it-and-forget-it. Rebalancing your portfolio from time to time is necessary to ensure that you have the right mix of investments, based on your goals and risk tolerance. The question is, when do you need to rebalance? Knowing how often to rebalance portfolio allocation is a basic – yet important – investing lesson to learn. A financial advisor can offer valuable insights as you rebalance your portfolio.

