Chicago, IL

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Oatmeal

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time to meet our PAWS Dog of the Week, Oatmeal. This is an adorable 4-month-old Shepard Hound mix who came to PAWS Chicago from a shelter...

