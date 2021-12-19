PAWS Dog Of The Week: Oatmeal

This week’s Pet of the Week from the Mason County Animal Shelter is Willie, pictured. Willie was adopted at the shelter just last month in November but unfortunately, his new owner passed away so he has returned to the shelter. This two-and-a-half year old neutered male lab mix is 30 pounds and housebroken. Shelter staff describe him as “very sweet and friendly, loves to play with his toys and be by your side on the couch, also loves car rides.” Shelter staff hope Willie can find his forever home at Christmas after having a tough break last month with the loss of his new owner. If interested in adopting Willie, contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The shelter has dogs and cats available, some of whom have been sponsored by donors to assist in adoption fees.

MASON COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO