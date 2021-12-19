ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Verifying a stat from The Athletic NBA Show

By kjytay
r-bloggers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[This article was first published on R – Statistical Odds & Ends, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. A...

www.r-bloggers.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I’m exhausted fighting people about it”- Marcus Spears shuts Iman Shumpert over Lebron James ‘destroyed the game’ comments

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But as Kobe Bryant used to say – “They don’t hate the good ones, they hate the great ones“. LeBron receives his fair share of hate and criticism. One criticism came recently from LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert. However, it came more as a personal pain point of Shumpert, as an NBA fan and not as a player. Shumpert recently said on an episode of Bootleg Kev Podcast – “Bron knows he ruined basketball.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Finals
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
mediaite.com

Eighth-Grader Hurt by Kevin Durant’s Brute Criticism: What Made Him ‘Say Something Negative?’

Kevin Durant spares no one on social media. Skip Bayless, Michael Rapaport, Twitter trolls, no one is immune to Durant’s criticism – not even a balling eighth-grader. 13-year-old Jayden Moore recently went viral for a basketball move he created and attempted when his team was up by 50 and it amassed more than 5.7 million views. Moore and his teammates were ecstatic when they learned the video even garnered a retweet from Durant, but they were shocked when they found out what the NBA superstar said.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Bradley Beal News

Bradley Beal is the most recent NBA star to find his way into health and safety protocols. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Wizards will be without their star shooting guard tonight against the New York Knicks as Beal has been placed on the COVID-19 list. In reaction to...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy