Thanks so much for the Nov. 24 editorial covering the U.S. Postal Service slowdown of our mail service (“Posthaste?”). I know that some utility companies were forced to waive late charges during the first quarter of this year because of the Postal Service’s difficulties. Getting snail-mail invoices to customers and getting payments by returned check was a problem. I am sure these companies have confidential memos in their files discussing these waivers. It would be very instructive to find out what their experiences were.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO