ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

COVID-19 resurgence trips up Biden's agenda

By Mara Liasson
mynspr.org
 2 days ago

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients set the tone for the weekend at Friday's task force briefing. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JEFFREY ZIENTS: For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm. DETROW:...

www.mynspr.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mara Liasson
Person
Joe Manchin
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#Nhl#The White House#Npr#Omicron
Washington Post

The speech that Biden should give on covid-19

The good news is that the omicron variant might not be as deadly as previous coronavirus strains. Moreover, if you wear a mask and are fully vaccinated (including boosters), you are exceptionally well protected against the virus — as has been the case with previous variants. As Anthony S. Fauci, the administration’s chief medical adviser, explained on ABC News’s “This Week,” while nothing is “100 percent risk-free,” with such measures one can “mitigate that risk enough to feel comfortable about being able to enjoy the holiday.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Joe Biden must use his presidential powers to deliver on his promises

When Joe Manchin, the West Virginia senator, announced on Sunday he could not support Joe Biden’s $2.2tn Build Back Better legislation, it marked the end of at least one era. Biden and other Senate Democrats had spent most of 2021 trying to get Manchin, a conservative Democrat, to vote for a bill that would dramatically bolster the social safety net, combat climate change and raise taxes on corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy