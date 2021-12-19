ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two crew members supporting Blinken trip overseas test positive: Air Force

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

Two U.S. Air Force crew members who were assisting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken ’s international trip last week have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known coronavirus cases from the trip to three.

A spokesperson for the Air Force told Reuters that one of the crew members who tested positive is asymptomatic, and the other is experiencing mild symptoms. They were both fully vaccinated and did not come into close contact with Blinken or his senior staff, according to the spokesperson.

The two crew members are “following host nation COVID-19 protocols,” the spokesperson told Reuters, a sign that they were left where their positive tests were identified.

The Air Force did not, however, identify where the crew members tested positive. Blinken traveled to the United Kingdom and Southeast Asia before cutting his trip short after a journalist traveling with him tested positive for the virus in Malaysia.

State Department spokesman Ned Price at the time said Blinken, his senior staff and other members of the traveling press corps had not tested positive.

Reached for comment by The Hill on Sunday regarding the two most recent reported cases, the State Department did not directly comment on the positive tests, instead pointing to the department’s COVID-19 protocols.

The department said its protocols for travel “far exceeded those recommended by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” which include frequent testing and masks.

“Regarding disclosure, as is standard with contact tracing and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we inform close contacts of positive cases. Upon informing members of the media that they were deemed to be close contacts, they requested a reportable public statement, which we provided. Throughout the trip, we far exceeded CDC guidelines in terms of our testing and mitigation measures,” the department added.

The Hill has also reached out to the Air Force for more information.

