ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Scam alert: Avoid these personalized ads on social media

By Albert Khoury, Komando.com
komando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScammers will use any means to steal your money and information, and social media is an ideal platform to find new victims. The biggest social networks have billions of users, so even a tiny percentage who aren’t careful offer up a huge target. Social media can be used...

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

This Facebook scam cost someone $5K – Don’t be the next victim

Scams come in all shapes and sizes, but cybercriminals love using social media to trick users. Using services like Facebook Messenger, it’s easy to impersonate someone else. Think you know all the government impersonator scams? Tap or click here for the latest scary twist. The first step is gaining...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Documented

Scam Messages Targeting Immigrants Continue to Circulate On Social Media, Here Is How You Can Avoid Them

This story was was published in collaboration with Telemundo News. In mid-November, Brooklyn resident Xochitl, a 30-year-old Mexican mother, received a message in the WhatsApp group chat for her son’s soccer team that made her stop in her tracks. The group chat had been created by parents during the summer to share resources, match times, […] The post Scam Messages Targeting Immigrants Continue to Circulate On Social Media, Here Is How You Can Avoid Them appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CreditCards.com

Can debt collectors contact me on social media?

A recent update to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act lays out the rules for how debt collectors can engage with consumers on social media. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networks#Business Name#Google Voice#Personalized#Bbb#Facebook#Tiktok
WacoTrib.com

5 strategies to keep your personal information safe and avoid seasonal scams

Online shopping has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and as the holiday season ramps up and the U.S. braces for the unknowns of the omicron variant, its popularity is expected to continue this year. Experts warn that an uptick in holiday scams may follow. “Fraud is really like a crime of...
AARP
inquirer.com

That Facebook ad may be a scam. Here’s how to avoid fraud when shopping for holiday gifts.

Dennis Creedon was scrolling through his Facebook feed when he saw a sale on stamps. The social media website showed an ad offering 100 regular U.S. postage stamps for $46, lower than their $58 face value. The ad noted that stamp prices had jumped in August and warned they could rise again. With the holidays approaching, Creedon decided to buy them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bizjournals

11 common social media missteps small businesses should avoid

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Social media can be an invaluable tool for any business, but it can be especially effective for a small business. With millions of users and a variety of platforms, social media provides small businesses with an inexpensive way to advertise, boost visibility and grow a loyal customer base. Additionally, social media can provide insight into the behaviors and personalities of a company’s followers.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
South Florida Times

Debt collectors are allowed to send you direct messages on social media platforms

Some of us use social media when we want to forget our hustles and bustles for a moment. It’s a platform where you’re able to laugh your heart out at memes, follow some interesting news and get to connect with fellow social media users. However, this might be disrupted by some messages. Your debtors are now allowed to DM you some reminders.
INTERNET
Raindance

Artlist Adds a Personal Plan Tailored to Social Media Creators

Artlist, the industry-leading creative technology company, announced today a new subscription plan tailored to social media. The new Personal plan gives aspiring content creators as well as YouTubers and social media influencers a chance to enjoy all of Artlist’s high-quality creative assets at the very affordable price of $9.99 per month.
INTERNET
krcu.org

Consumer Handbook: Social Media Ads

Social media advertising is an effective way for small businesses to get the word out about their products. Unfortunately, the same goes for scams. BBB Scam Tracker has received thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads. In fact, the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found that online purchase scams were the most common cons reported to Scam Tracker, and the category with the most victims.
SMALL BUSINESS
cbs19news

Avoiding online holiday scams this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Better Business Bureau says scammers have new tricks to try and steal people's money this holiday season. Director of Public Affairs Leslie Blackwell says the most common way to get scammed this year is through fake social media ads. Blackwell says the BBB has...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
WOWK 13 News

SCAM ALERT: Beware of recent fake check scam

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office warned citizens about a recent check scam on Friday. The sheriff’s office says they received a complaint from a citizen saying that they received what appeared to be a legitimate check in the mail. That person then received text messages telling them to deposit the check and […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
The Verge

How to recover when your Facebook account is hacked

Hopefully, the day will never come when you find your Facebook account has been hacked or taken over. It is an awful feeling, and I feel for you, for the world of hurt that you will experience in time and perhaps money to return your account to your rightful control.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy