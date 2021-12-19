ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police arrest suspect after shooting near Union Café bar in Short North

By NBC4 Staff
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police say they have arrested a male suspect who shot a person in front of a Union Café bar on N. High St. early Sunday morning.

According to CPD, the male victim was shot one time in the butt by the suspect at around 2:30 a.m. Police add that the suspect, 24-year old Daniel Wolfe, left the scene on foot and was quickly apprehended by patrol officer a few blocks away.

Wolfe has been charged with felonious assault.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries after being transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Detective Tommy Bischoff at 614-645-6818 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

