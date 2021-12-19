ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest View: It may be complicated, but who wouldn’t choose kindness?

By Lou Caton
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
“I must be cruel in order to be kind.” — Hamlet, Act 3, Scene 4

During this holiday season of good cheer, the national “Spreading Kindness Campaign” is naturally thriving in Eugene. You know its work from its ubiquitous “Choose Kindness” lawn signs. Its commonsense claim — virtuous people generate positive social change — seems laudable.

Research even claims kindness groups like it reduce homelessness, crime, bullying and gang membership. Although such studies might be dubious, we trust that virtues make for a better world. Honesty, generosity, compassion and the like all further moral excellence. If that’s true, then why choose kindness? Why that particular virtue?

The question nagged me. Then I realized: This campaign is not promoting a rigid or narrow definition of kindness. I learned these groups primarily encourage activism and dialogue. Our Eugene chapter’s website, for example, gives information on school presentations, dinner parties, discussion groups, church events, etc. No stern directives are given on how to be kind. So “Choose Kindness” really means get involved. But, of course, its lawn signs don’t actually say that.

Instead, these signs inadvertently imply that any choice for kindness will easily lead to virtuous cultural progress. No complications involved. When I quizzed a sign owner about this, he replied: “Perhaps so, but it still can’t do any harm, right?”

Well, maybe.

His easy reply reveals a complication that the signs do not address. The same trouble shows up in the words of Tom Tait, a “kindness” national leader: “Don’t over-think it. It’s just as simple as it sounds.”

Kindness might seem simple, but the social progress related to it isn’t. In other words, our innocent advocacy for kindness won’t make challenging social decisions on the street any easier. Actually, talk of simplicity only makes it worse.

In a particular and concrete world, a clear-cut kindness becomes complex, even illogical. Some of us recall heart-wrenching decisions for loved ones who were imposed with a problematic honest kindness. The personal management of addiction, abuse and other domestic offences often requires a complicated compassion. Echoing Shakespeare, and confirmed at England’s University of Plymouth, research now affirms that being unkind to someone you love in order to help them does make paradoxical sense. Confused? Kindness becomes even more tangled in the political realm.

For example, many people believe street disruptions in response to a questionable court verdict signal kindness for any victims. Conversely, in Edmonds, Washington, an editorial complained that the “Kindness Campaign” implied that civic demonstrators should keep quiet and stay home.

Conservatives see the lawn signs as a liberal objection to Donald Trump. In terms of immigration, Senate candidate J.D. Vance has said, “True compassion requires secure borders and the stopping of illegal immigration.”

Or consider abortion. A kind person may, of course, be both for and against it. And those opposed to vaccinations claim they are choosing kindness for their children by preventing immunizations. Clearly, political fault lines arise around kindness.

But there’s an even larger problem: Almost everyone already thinks they are choosing kindness. Of course hate groups and some children are unkind. But for the rest of us, the signs are unnecessary reminders. And when you’re told to do something you think you’re already doing, you feel barely seen, lower in value; you’re a child in relation to a parent. The phrase intimates superiority: “We here don’t need reminding, but YOU, you need it!” Hence, these lawn signs can seem condescending, or worse, sanctimonious, producing the opposite effect of kindness.

Our Eugene chapter doesn’t take sides, hoping everyone will display a “Choose Kindness” lawn sign, regardless of affiliation. After all, we can all agree on the concept of kindness, on what the ancient Greeks called Eudaimonia: the flourishing of one’s soul in accordance with virtue. But let’s ask more from our lawn signs. We need them to reference the hard work of social change, something that indicates the difficulty in ameliorating interpersonal struggles, warring cultures and the mysteries of misfortune.

Why not point towards the sophisticated thinking involved in kindness?

Solid social work depends on critical reasoning. We need a phrase that recognizes artful deliberation and judgement. Our Eugene lawn signs should declare a slightly longer message: “With Kindness, Let’s Think Together.”

A virtuous life might result.

A retired teacher, Lou Caton lives in Eugene

