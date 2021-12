Burnley boss Sean Dyche has not ruled out a return for Maxwel Cornet in the home Premier League game against Everton on Boxing Day.Summer signing Cornet is in a race to be fit after sustaining a thigh injury in the defeat at Newcastle earlier this month and then testing positive for Covid-19.Dyche, preparing his side for their first game in a fortnight, said: “Maxwel is on the grass, but not with us yet.“He is a maybe, he had a muscle injury and Covid in between. He wasn’t particularly unwell, but he missed a few days.“It helped in one way with...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO