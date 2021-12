The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians donated $600,000 between two local food banks on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The donation included $300,000 to support the Arlington Community Food Bank and another $300,000 to support the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. The Tribe donated an additional $90,000 to A Christmas Wish, a volunteer-led program that provides gifts to Arlington families in need of them during the holidays. These donations represent the latest efforts by the Tribe to care for the well-being of the surrounding community and to assist locals during the pandemic.

ARLINGTON, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO