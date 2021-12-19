Watch the Official Trailer for the 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Film

Check out the new art from the animation director of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. ro Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently made headlines when the special panel for the upcoming shonen film released the new trailer and confirmed the official theatrical release date. The feature-length film will arrive next spring and bring Gohan to the forefront with Goku and Piccolo. The Red Ribbon Army are back with new android models known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and it will be up to the Saiyans and their friends to stop the villainous organization. Now, a new artwork for Gohan has surfaced, and fans are hyped to see the young Saiyan become as badass as he was back in Dragon Ball Z's Cell Saga.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO