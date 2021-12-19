ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Official Trailer for the 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Film

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing the movie poster for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero animated film, Toei Animation is back with a full trailer. Just under a minute long, the trailer...

