Watch the Official Trailer for the 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Film

FILA has teamed up with global anime powerhouse Toei Animation and its U.S. agent Funimation to launch a limited-edition Dragon Ball Super x FILA footwear collaboration. The collection, which first debuted at New York Comic Con in October, will feature a total of seven character-inspired styles. Offered in men’s and kids sizes, each style is a unique custom colorway with design elements that celebrate the most notable traits of fan-favorite characters from the massively popular Dragon Ball Super anime series produced by Toei Animation.
