Premier League

Chelsea defender Rudiger: Three teams in title race

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea defender Toni Rudiger says there's three teams battling for the Premier League title. Chelsea are trailing Manchester City and Liverpool on the table. Rudiger said: "At the moment, there are three teams fighting...

www.tribalfootball.com

AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
Tribal Football

Martin Odegaard: Happy at Arsenal? Very happy!

Martin Odegaard admits he's loving his time at Arsenal. Odegaard signed outright for the Gunners in the summer from Real Madrid. The Norway captain said, "I've been through a lot despite being young, and now I'm in this fantastic team, full of young players. We are a team that is growing to get back to the top.
Tribal Football

Alvaro Pereira: Great team Inter Milan can beat Liverpool

Former Inter Milan wing-back Alvaro Pereira insists they're capable of beating Liverpool. Inter meet Liverpool later this season in the Champions League round of 16. Pereira told L'Interista: "It can be done, it's not impossible, Inter have a great team. "A fundamental factor that could benefit the Nerazzurri is the...
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
Tribal Football

​STUNNER! Barcelona agree fee for Man City winger Ferran Torres

Barcelona have agreed a deal that could go as high as £55 million with Manchester City to secure the signature of Ferran Torres. The Spanish attacker has been a target for the Catalan giants for several months. According to Sky Sports and other sources, Barca will pay part of...
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

West Ham will look to continue their impressive Carabao Cup run when they visit London rivals Tottenham in the quarter-finals tonight. David Moyes’ side knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford before eliminating the holders Manchester City in the previous round. The Hammers have suffered a dip in form in the Premier League, however, and have won just one of their last six games in the competition following their strong start to the season. Spurs, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday in an impressive performance under Antonio Conte, are looking to go one step further than last campaign...
Tribal Football

Chelsea interested in Barcelona defender Sergino Dest

Chelsea are interested in Barcelona defender Sergino Dest. The Daily Express says Barcelona would allow Dest to leave with the Blues among the sides chasing the USA international as cover for Ben Chilwell, who suffered a partial ACL tear last month. Dest is primarily deployed as a right-back but his...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
Tribal Football

Arsenal manager Arteta: I'm no dictator - but you must show respect

Mikel Arteta insists he does not rule Arsenal with an iron fist. The Spaniard axed club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang two weeks ago for a disciplinary breach. It is now unclear whether Aubameyang will fellow the likes of the departed Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Skhodran Mustafi, who all got on the wrong side of Arteta.
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.This guy, though!#EFL | #CarabaoCup...
The Independent

Everton request to postpone Burnley game rejected by Premier League

Rafael Benitez is stunned Everton’s trip to Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed after being left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.Benitez revealed five members of his squad tested positive following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 while the Spaniard’s options are limited even further as Brazilian forward Richarlison is among half a dozen injured players.The Toffees sought to have their visit to Turf Moor rearranged but have been rebuffed by the Premier League and now seem to be relying on youngsters to fill their...
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
Tribal Football

Leeds midfielder Phillips denies Bielsa bust-up: We get along well

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has rubbished claims of a rift with manager Marcelo Bielsa. Phillips last played in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on December 5. In the days before that game he denied suggestions of a fallout with Bielsa, who substituted him at half-time during a goalless draw at Brighton last month.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.Speaking to...
