ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool boss Klopp: We're in good conversations with Salah

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says contract talks with Mohamed Salah are progressing. Liverpool have tied down a number of senior players to new deals this season and...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.Speaking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Alvaro Pereira: Great team Inter Milan can beat Liverpool

Former Inter Milan wing-back Alvaro Pereira insists they're capable of beating Liverpool. Inter meet Liverpool later this season in the Champions League round of 16. Pereira told L'Interista: "It can be done, it's not impossible, Inter have a great team. "A fundamental factor that could benefit the Nerazzurri is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp was incensed after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, deriding referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty and send off Harry Kane. FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Leicester – latest updatesThe draw saw Liverpool slip back in the title race, with Manchester City now three points clear at the top, and there has been little time for respite ahead of tonight’s tricky last-eight tie. For Leicester, though, there has been a long delay between fixtures, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Semi-final ties revealed as Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham join Arsenal

Liverpool fought back against Leicester to win 5-4 on penalties and reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in incredible fashion.Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out as Liverpool, joint record winners in the competition with eight, reached their 18th League Cup semi.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick - having come off the bench to score - but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.Tottenham boosted hopes of ending a 14-year trophy drought by edging out West Ham 2-1 to make the last four.Spurs’ last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp praises goalscorer Minamino: We always want his A game

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Takumi Minamino's goalscoring performance in their Carabao Cup quarterfinal win against Leicester City. The Japan international again impressed when called up by Klopp for his Cup chance last night. The manager later said: "Top goal, top performance. "When you change that much, that's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer one-off Carabao Cup semi-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to cede any home advantage and play in a one-off Carabao Cup semi-final to ease the burden on his players. After a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester, set up by Takumi Minamino’s goal in the fifth minute of added time to make it 3-3, Klopp’s side were drawn against Arsenal in the last four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Klopp: I'd have joined Liverpool sooner if I'd known how good it is here

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was proud of his players after their Carabao Cup quarterfinal win against Leicester City. It was another special night at Anfield as a weakened Liverpool team came from behind to beat a strong Leicester side on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Asked about the fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Tottenham Hotspur#Reds#Sky Sports News#Tribal Football
BBC

Managers to meet Premier League - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said managers will meet with the Premier League on Thursday to discuss issues around the Covid-19 pandemic. Nine of the past 20 top-flight games have been postponed, but Premier League clubs decided on Monday to not make any changes to the festive schedule. Liverpool beat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson reveals captaincy vote

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says manager Jurgen Klopp has the players vote for the captain when Jordan Henderson is absent for matchday. The keeper skippered Jurgen Klopp's men against Porto and AC Milan with Jordan Henderson and other senior players absent as the Reds secured a 100% winning record in the group, qualifying for the knockout stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Big Eck backing Aston Villa move for Liverpool defender Gomez

Former Aston Villa boss Alex McLeish is backing a move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. It emerged this week that Villa had made a cash bid for the England international. “He'd probably still cost over £20million but these are at the levels we're at these days," McLeish told Football Insider.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football on the front line in the Covid culture war

The tweet is as stupid as it is jarring. “I am a broken man,” it said. “Juergen (sic) Klopp has killed my love… LFC you’re dead to me.”The Twitter account in question has as its profile picture an illustration of a syringe as the Pied Piper leading a crowd of surgically-masked children. To where is anyone’s guess: according to doctors and scientists, the destination of vaccinated youngsters is safety from the most extreme effects of Covid-19. In the mad mind of the author of the tweet, the boys and girls are heading for their doom.Jurgen Klopp has been, if we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Carabao Cup hero Takumi Minamino opens up on Liverpool ‘frustration’

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino admits he is channelling his frustration at not getting regular game time into improving his performances when he does get a chance.The Japan international’s equaliser deep into stoppage time set up a penalty shoot-out win in their Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester.Minamino has become something of a League Cup specialist, scoring six times across five matches in the competition over the last two seasons but has struggled to make an impact elsewhere, playing just 40 minutes in the Premier League.However, rather than sulk, the 26-year-old is trying to make the most of his opportunities.“As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

West Ham will look to continue their impressive Carabao Cup run when they visit London rivals Tottenham in the quarter-finals tonight. David Moyes’ side knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford before eliminating the holders Manchester City in the previous round. The Hammers have suffered a dip in form in the Premier League, however, and have won just one of their last six games in the competition following their strong start to the season. Spurs, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday in an impressive performance under Antonio Conte, are looking to go one step further than last campaign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy