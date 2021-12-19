ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Plans approved for Whataburger to build new location in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUQg6_0dQz0Bd300
Whataburger location Metro Atlanta's first Whataburger location has been approved by the Woodstock City Council. (Woodstock City Council)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A popular burger fast-food chain will soon expand into metro Atlanta.

The Woodstock City Council approved a request for Whataburger to build a new location off Highway 92.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Texas-based chain currently operates only one location in Thomas County near the Florida border.

The plan is to tear down the Cherokee Family Medical Center property at 9766 Highway 92 and build the restaurant.

It would be located next to the new Truett’s Chick-Fil-A restaurant, which opened earlier this month.

Whataburger first opened in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950. Today, the chain operates more than 800 locations across the southeast.

Construction on the Woodstock location could begin in 2022.

IN OTHER NEWS

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Lorenia Mathews
2d ago

I wish they would build a Whataburger in the upstate of South Carolina. Close to Gaffney or Blacksburg, or even in Gastonia, North Carolina. whataburger is my Very Favorite take out burger.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Squirrels force Minnesota park to scale back holiday lights display

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A group of squirrels is forcing organizers to pull back plans for a holiday display in St. Paul, Minnesota. Friends of Mears Park is a group that normally puts lights on display, but said this year it was forced to rethink the way it celebrates because squirrels chewed through the lights’ wires last year, The Associated Press reported. The wires were coated with a derivative of corn sugar, which made them appealing to the rodents.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodstock, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Cherokee County, GA
Lifestyle
City
Woodstock, GA
County
Cherokee County, GA
Woodstock, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Woodstock, GA
Food & Drinks
Woodstock, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Cherokee County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man injured by barbed wire in Florida state park

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man said he’s lucky to be alive after he was clotheslined off his dirt bike by what he called barbed wire while he was out riding in a state park. Scott Johnson told WFTV he was riding in Ocala National Forest earlier this month when he was knocked off his bike. He looked up, expecting to see a tree, but instead saw the wire strung between two trees at neck height. “It was a millimeter or two away from death, so I do consider myself very lucky,” Johnson told WFTV.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Whataburger#Burger#Food Drink#Chick Fil A#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: British Columbia orders closures due to COVID

VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Canadian Pacific Coast province of British Columbia is closing bars, nightclubs and gyms because of the omicron coronavirus variant. Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers and dance studios will have to close, and all seated events will be reduced to 50% capacity. Indoor gatherings, including weddings, are being cancelled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Watch: Escalator malfunction injures dozens in Boston

BOSTON — Video of an escalator malfunction that injured dozens in Boston in late September was released Monday, showing the chaos that erupted in the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Back Bay Station as people scrambled for safety. WFXT-TV obtained a copy of the video, which shows the escalator...
BOSTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fire breaks out at former Virginia Gov. Chuck Robb’s mansion, reports say

McLEAN, Va. — Two people were hurt after a fire broke out late Tuesday at former Virginia Gov. Chuck Robb’s mansion in McLean, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to ARLnow.com and InsideNoVa.com, firefighters arrived at the Chain Bridge Road home shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to battle the blaze, which had already spread through the mansion’s first floor. The flames later reached other floors and the roof, the news outlets reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
105K+
Followers
80K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy