Adams County, IA

Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests from December 10 to December 17.

Adams County Deputies arrested 23-year old Kimberly Granados, of Osceola, Iowa, on Sunday, December 5, for OWI 1st Offense, following a traffic stop at 230th and Sycamore Avenue. Officers transported Granados to the Adams County Jail and held her on no bond.

Deputies arrested 66-year old Steven Mullen on December 10 for OWI 2nd Offense. Mullen’s arrest stemmed from a vehicle in the ditch near Highway 148 and 200th Street. Deputies also cited Mullen for open containers. Deputies transported Mullen to the Adams County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.

On Friday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year old Ryan Paul Pullen on a warrant for failure to appear. Deputies transported Pullen to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and held him on a $1,000 bond.

Muscatine Police Arrest Hit And Run Suspect

(Muscatine, IA) — Muscatine police have arrested an 18-year-old hit and run suspect. Police were called to the Muscatine High School a week ago for an accident at about 3:30 p-m. The driver involved left before officers arrived. Those officers were told that a person contracted by the school was trying to direct Rudy Rada when Rada accelerated his vehicle and hit the person. Rada has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a valid driver’s license.
MUSCATINE, IA
Creston woman arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Patricia Jean Young, 55, at 3:00 this morning at her residence for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Causing Bodily Injury. Young was taken to the Union County Jail where she was transferred to the Clarke County Jail. Young was held on no bond until seen by the Magistrate.
CRESTON, IA
Woodbury County Man dies in Pottawattamie County Crash

(Minden) A Sioux City man died when his semi left the roadway on the eastbound Interstate 80 exit off-ramp to Interstate 880. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 3:36 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities identified the deceased driver as 63-year-old Donald Roller. According to the report, an eastbound...
IOWA STATE
Frosty roads caused a rollover accident in Montgomery County; no injuries

(Montgomery Co.) Frosty roads caused a rollover accident in Montgomery County this (Thursday) morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident at 7:09 a.m. on Highway 34 near the Mills County line. Upon arrival, deputies located a 1996 GMC Sonoma, owned by Patricia Garcia of Bellevue, in the south ditch of Highway 34 approximately ¼ mile west of A Avenue. The vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Abraham Garcia of Bellevue, had been traveling eastbound on Highway 34 and due to frosty surface conditions, the vehicle lost traction and Garcia lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle skidded south off of the roadway and entered the ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Crime & Safety
Two People Hurt in Crawford County Crash

(Denison) Two people suffered injuries in a head-on collision in Crawford County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:36 p.m. on Highway 59 and S Avenue. Authorities Identified the injured as 35-year-old Austin Wulf of Denison and 28-year old Beth Weber of Mapleton. According to State Police,...
IOWA STATE
Rollover accident in Union County

(Union Co.) One person suffered possible injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Union County this morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Destiny Ashby, of Murray, was driving a 2008 GMC Envoy on Highway 34 and lost control due to the frosty roadway. The GMC went into the east ditch and rolled over one time, coming to rest on its wheels.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Southwest Iowa man who argued self-defense guilty in brother’s death

(Creston, AP) A Southwest Iowa man has been convicted of killing his brother whose body was found this summer in a rural field more than a week after he was reported missing. The Des Moines Register reports that jurors deliberated about four hours this week before finding 43-year-old Dustin Seley, of Creston, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Timothy Fechter. An autopsy determined Fechter had been shot and bludgeoned in the head. Investigators searching Seley’s home found clothing with what appeared to be bloodstains, and two witnesses told investigators Seley had admitted to them he’d killed or “popped” his brother. The defense argued it was self-defense.
CRESTON, IA
Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested Christy Lynn Horschar, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, following a traffic stop on December 18th. Horschar was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Prohibited Acts Penalties, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to have a Valid Driver’s License.
HARLAN, IA
Des Moines Woman Arrested, Accused Of Defrauding Immigrants In $57K Scheme

(Des Moines, IA) Police arrested a 46-year-old Des Moines woman accusing her of defrauding immigrants in a 57-thousand-dollar scheme. Nancy Veronica Sandoval is being held on suspicion of first-degree theft, conspiracy, and ongoing criminal conduct. Investigators say they opened the case in August when detectives heard about a person in Texas claiming to be an immigration attorney and promising to expedite citizenship for cash. Twelve to 14 victims have been identified, but police say there may be more. Sandoval and her co-conspirators are accused of operating the scam for three months ending in late summer.
DES MOINES, IA
Update: Atlantic man dies in a rollover accident north of Atlantic

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man died in a single-vehicle accident north of Atlantic this morning. The Iowa State Patrol identified the driver as 20-year-old Avery Carl Andersen. The accident occurred at approximately 8:55 a.m. on Olive Street, south of Dunbar Road. Anderson was driving a 2006 Ford Econoline northbound on Olive Street when the vehicle lost traction on the frost covered roadway. The vehicle began to fishtail, crossed the center line and left the roadway to the left into the ditch and rolled on its top.
IOWA STATE
Man Convicted of 2019 Des Moines Triple Murder in Retrial

(Des Moines, IA) — The man accused of killing a woman and her two children in Des Moines duplex in 2019 is facing a life prison sentence. A Polk County jury found Marvin Esquivel Lopez guilty of the first-degree murders of Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia Flores during a retrial. The judge declared a mistrial in the triple-murder case in April after the jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the fatal shootings of the two children. Esquivel-Lopez claimed in court that the mother killed her kids and he shot her in self-defense. He and the victims lived in the same duplex. The sentencing hearing for Esquivel-Lopez hasn’t been scheduled.
DES MOINES, IA
Eastern Iowa Authorities Seek Teen Who Escaped Custody

(Waterloo, IA) — Authorities in eastern Iowa are searching for a teenager who was able to escape custody Monday. Seventeen-year-old Simon Gerson was being transported to the Northern Iowa Juvenile Detention Center at the time. He had been at the Polk County Courthouse for a hearing. Gerson faces charges of attempted murder, going armed with intention, willful injury causing serious injury, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The report doesn’t say how he was able to get free in Waterloo.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Man Sentenced for Role in Drug Cartel

(Des Moines, IA) — A 20-year-old Des Moines man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for his role in transporting drugs from Mexico to Iowa. According to a news release from the federal prosecutor’s office, Jack Mazariegos-Galicia picked up kilos of meth in Mexico from an organization linked to a drug cartel. He was caught in a traffic stop in central Iowa in June of 2020. Court records indicate a search found nearly five-thousand grams of pure “ice” methamphetamine in the vehicle.
DES MOINES, IA
