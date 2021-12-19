Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests from December 10 to December 17.

Adams County Deputies arrested 23-year old Kimberly Granados, of Osceola, Iowa, on Sunday, December 5, for OWI 1st Offense, following a traffic stop at 230th and Sycamore Avenue. Officers transported Granados to the Adams County Jail and held her on no bond.

Deputies arrested 66-year old Steven Mullen on December 10 for OWI 2nd Offense. Mullen’s arrest stemmed from a vehicle in the ditch near Highway 148 and 200th Street. Deputies also cited Mullen for open containers. Deputies transported Mullen to the Adams County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.

On Friday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year old Ryan Paul Pullen on a warrant for failure to appear. Deputies transported Pullen to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and held him on a $1,000 bond.