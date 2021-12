SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is nearly two weeks away, and local hospitals are preparing for a possible a surge in COVID-19 patients before and after the holidays. Mercy and CoxHealth say they are anticipating a spike as the Omicron variant continues to spread. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is currently reporting 117 hospitalizations, which is more than three times higher than it was on the week of Nov. 18.

