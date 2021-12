If it's one person who knows how to keep their personal life private, it's Beyoncé. In spite of her worldwide superstar status, details about Queen Bey's life outside of the camera are kept scarce. It's a treat when she gives fans an inside look into her life as a mom and wife. The triple threat has been married to hip hop mogul Jay-Z since 2008 and the two have three children together: daughter Blue Ivy – and twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Bey gives a few glimpses of family life via her Instagram page, which rarely are accompanied by captions. But recently, she shared a few behind-the-scenes PDA-packed filled photos of herself and Jay that have fans eating it up.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO